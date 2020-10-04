Trump could be discharged from hospital Monday if improvement continues, doctor says

President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday if his condition continues to improve, his medical team said Sunday.

The president was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with COVID-19 on Friday.

Doctors said Sunday that Trump continues to improve, but the Monday discharge was presented as a best-case scenario. The news comes after a confusing day of conflicting information about the state of the president’s health.

Trump’s blood oxygen level has dropped twice in two days and he is being treated with steroids, his doctors said for the first time Sunday. In addition, Trump has received two experimental drugs during his illness, including one that takes five days to complete.

He has been without fever since Friday morning, his physician Dr. Sean Conley said.

Trump was given Dexamethasone on Saturday in response to the oxygen drops,Conley said. The drug is a “corticosteroid used in a wide range of conditions for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant effects,” according to the World Health Organization.

Conley said late Saturday that Trump is “not out of the woods yet.”