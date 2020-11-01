How Trump could challenge US election in court if Biden doesn’t win emphatically

Even if Joe Biden seemingly triumphs on November 3, the question of who will be US president may remain unanswered, with Donald Trump having raised the prospect of a legal battle.

Winning the last election did not stop Mr Trump from questioning its legitimacy, and the nation being in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic only increases the likelihood he will do so again.

Unless the Democratic challenger secures a resounding victory, Mr Trump will consider taking to the courts in refusing to leave the White House quietly.

– What has the president said?

The Republican incumbent has refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the election, in a move that would defy more than two centuries of precedent.

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens,” Mr Trump told a White House press conference when asked about what he would do win, lose or draw.

He said the “ballots are a disaster” and, pressed over rioting in the States, he added: “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful – there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there’ll be a continuation.”

Mr Trump has warned of a “rigged election” in what many have interpreted as him trying to delegitimise a result that polling has consistently indicated will not go in his favour.

And he has accused the Democrats – without evidence – of using “Covid to steal an election” and centred a lot of his criticism on postal voting.

– What’s up with postal voting?

Mr Trump has claimed – falsely – that there have been “big problems and discrepancies” with mail-in ballots as he pressed for a final total of the count on November 3.

But some states will continue to count mailed votes for days, and many see his warnings as an attempt to sow distrust in the election’s integrity.

With the Democrats dominating postal voting amid safety fears of travelling to the polls during the pandemic, critics believe the president is setting up a potential challenge on this front.

Mr Biden’s campaign is braced for the Republican to use the so-called “blue shift” in votes, where the Democratic tally increases as postal ballots are counted, to allege the election was being stolen by fraud.

There have already been Supreme Court challenges this election over postal ballots in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, but any major challenge is likely to be over some nuance that is not yet clear.

