Trump coronavirus: President's doctor delivers health update

Donald Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Conley, is delivering an update on the president’s health after he tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this weekend.

The president’s physician was providing updates from the hospital he was flown to after his condition had worsened and he reportedly began experiencing difficulty breathing on Friday, as well as a fever.

He said the “president is doing very well” and how his team is “extremely happy with the progress the president has made”.

His comments come after Mr Trump was given an experimental antibody “cocktail” and the drug Remdesivir, according to a White House statement. At 74, the president is potentially vulnerable to some of the severe side effects associated with the novel virus.

The president told his doctors “I feel like I could walk out of here today,” according to one of his team’s physicians who spoke at the press conference outside of the hospital.

Another physician detailed the treatments Mr Trump has received, from the experimental antibodies he received to the Remdesivir drug. He has been fever-free for at least 24 hours and has been encouraged this morning to drink water, stay hydrated and eat.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.