Trump coronavirus: Physician says president received oxygen and could be discharged on Monday

President Trump’s doctor said that he received supplemental oxygen on two occasions during his treatment for the coronavirus, in a second update to the public on Sunday.

Speaking outside Walter Reed Medical Centre, Dr Sean Conley said that the president’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days.

He was given two litres of oxygen at the White House on Friday morning when he also had a high fever, the doctor said. He was also given oxygen on Saturday at Walter Reed.

The president had been adamant on Friday that he did not want oxygen, but did receive it, elevating his blood oxygen levels to a safe level.

At Saturday’s medical update Dr Conley told reporters that Trump had not had trouble breathing, and was not given oxygen at Walter Reed.

The medical team also said on Sunday that the president has been given dexamethasone, shown in studies to improve survival for patients hospitalised with critical Covid-19 who need extra oxygen.

However, it should not be given in mild cases since it can limit the body's own ability to combat the virus, according to guidelines from the Infectious Disease Society of America.

Mr Trump also received a second dose in a five-day course of Remdesivir, the intravenous antiviral drug from Gilead Sciences that can shorten hospital stays.

Dr Conley said the president continues to improve and could be discharged as early as Monday but would not be drawn on some of the other specifics of his care including how low his oxygen levels dropped.

The president has been without a fever since Friday morning and his vital signs are stable, it was reported.

Trump’s doctors were asked to explain why their assessment of the president’s medical condition contradicted remarks made by his chief of staff Mark Meadows on Saturday. Dr Conley said that doctors were trying to reflect the “upbeat attitude” that Trump has had in delivering his health reports.

“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude of the team, that the president, that his course of illness has had. Didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction,” Dr Conley said. “And in doing so, came off like we’re trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true. The fact of the matter is that he’s doing really well.”

On Saturday morning Trump's condition was said to be improving and that he was already talking about returning to the White House.

However, minutes later, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows gave reporters a less rosy assessment, saying, “The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

Mr Meadows, whose initial comments were delivered on condition that he not be identified, altered his tone hours later, telling Reuters that Trump was doing "very well" and that "doctors are very pleased with his vital signs."

He did not clarify the discrepancy in his comments, but in an interview with Fox News broadcast on Saturday night, Mr Meadows revealed that Trump's condition on Friday was far worse than officials had made public, saying doctors recommended the president go to the hospital after seeing he had a fever and his blood oxygen level dropped rapidly.

A Trump adviser who spoke on condition of anonymity said the president was not happy to learn of Mr Meadows' initial remarks. CNN reports that the president was “furious" with him.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Sunday found that some 65 per cent of Americans said Trump likely would not have been infected had he taken the virus more seriously — a view that half of registered Republicans polled supported.

Some 55 per cent said they did not believe Trump had been telling the truth about the virus.

First lady Melania Trump remains at the White House to recover from her own Covid-19 infection. The list of senior administration figures that have contracted the virus spiked after the Rose Garden ceremony to introduce Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Few people were masks and there was no social distancing.

To date, 7.41 million Americans have been confirmed to have coronavirus, and there have been more than 209,000 officially recorded deaths.

With reporting from Wires

