Trump news - live: White House forced to backtrack after doctor upends diagnosis timeline

Donald Trump is in the Walter Reed Army Medical Centre with coronavirus (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

White House officials clarified a comment made by Mr Trump’s doctor, Sean Conley, that suggested Mr Trump was diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday morning.

Dr Conley said Mr Trump was 72 hours into his diagnosis. According to White House officials, the doctor meant that Mr Trump was three days into his illness, and that he tested positive on Thursday night.

White House officials also clarified that Mr Trump has been receiving Regeneron treatments for 48 hours.

Dr Conley said Mr Trump was “doing very well," but a source claiming familiarity with the president’s health painted a different picture.

The source suggested Mr Trump’s vitals were “very concerning.”

The president was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre after having some difficulty breathing, reports said, and was expected to spend “the next few days” in hospital, according to the White House, which has not released a detailed plan for the continuity of government since Mr Trump contracted Covid-19. He became the first president to have an extended stay in hospital since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen of the president’s closest allies have since contracted Covid-19, including Kellyanne Conway and Ronna McDaniel. Mr Trump’s children took to social media during the weekend to hail their father as a “warrior” and send him well wishes following his diagnosis.

