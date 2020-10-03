Trump news - live: President starts pioneering drug treatment after 'breathing struggles'

Donald Trump is in the Walter Reed Army Medical Centre with coronavirus (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has been flown to hospital hours after testing positive for coronavirus, where the White House press secretary said he will remain “for the next few days”, after an adviser told CNN he had been having “some trouble breathing”.

The US president has been given remdesivir, following treatment with an experimental drug at the White House which doctors say is already being used in the UK, eventually tweeting on Friday night: “Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

More than a dozen of Mr Trump’ allies were also found to have contracted Covid-19 including Kelllyanne Conway and Ronna McDaniel, as the president’s son described him as a “true warrior”.

