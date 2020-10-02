Trump has coronavirus: Latest reaction from across the globe as US president contracts Covid-19

Donald Trump is the biggest individual source of coronavirus misinformation, according to a new study. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Donald Trump has revealed that he and First Lady Melania have tested positive for coronavirus, and will begin quarantining in the White House immediately.

The couple received their test results after White House aide Hope Hicks began to show symptoms and tested positive herself on Thursday evening.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Mr Trump tweeted in the early hours of Friday morning.

The bombshell development, just weeks before November’s election, immediately threw the race for the presidency into chaos, and sparked a frenzied reaction from critics and supporters alike both in the US and globally.

“He failed to protect the country,” tweeted George Conway, a prominent Trump critic and the husband of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. “He couldn’t even protect himself.”

He failed to protect the country.



He couldn't even protect himself.



— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 2, 2020

Brian Klaas, an associate professor in global politics at University College London, pointed out how Mr Trump mocked then-presidential rival Hillary Clinton over contracting pneumonia in 2016.

Four years ago, today: Donald Trump was mocking Hillary Clinton for contracting an illness - pneumonia - and implying that it showed she was weak. https://t.co/wywh62CntI — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 2, 2020

Piers Morgan, a prominent UK journalist who has at times been supportive of the US president, tweeted the front pages of two US tabloids.

“This is such a huge story with massive potential ramifications for America and the World,” Mr Morgan tweeted, amid suggestions a bad case of the illness could potentially force Mr Trump out of the presidential running.

Final editions of tonight’s US papers.. this is such a huge story with massive potential ramifications for America and the World. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cYXMAvVKB4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2020

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard, a congresswoman for Hawaii, tweeted her “best wishes” to Mr and Ms Trump, ending the message with the hashtag #TrumpHasCovid.

My husband Abraham and I offer our best wishes and aloha to President @realDonaldTrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS and praying for their speedy recovery. We also send our best wishes to Ivanka, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr., Eric, and Barron during this difficult time. #TrumpHasCovid — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 2, 2020

More follows…