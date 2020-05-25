Twitter Users Mock Trump For Claiming He's Getting 'Great' COVID-19 Reviews

Twitter users brutally mocked President Donald Trump on Memorial Day for simultaneously claiming he’s getting “great reviews” for the way he’s handled the coronavirus pandemic and griping he’s not getting enough credit.

The tweet came Monday afternoon as U.S. deaths related to COVID-19 neared the 100,000 mark. Not that the president thought that was worth mentioning.

Great reviews on our handling of Covid 19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus. Ventilators, Testing, Medical Supply Distribution, we made a lot of Governors look very good - And got no credit for so doing. Most importantly, we helped a lot of great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Many Twitter users were shocked by what they were reading.

Great reviews? Like on Rotten Tomatoes? — Lira (@LoudmouthLira) May 25, 2020

Psycho whines BOTH that nobody gives him credit AND people are giving him great reviews. Narcissistic, paranoid, delusional and impossible thinking. pic.twitter.com/UySoqDIeSu — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 25, 2020

Some people pointed out that the Trump’s handling of the pandemic is more of a lesson plan on what not to do.

You've written the book on everything NOT to do. You failed our country; your arrogance has resulted in tens of thousands of needless deaths. You failed to lead, leaving it to the states and our public health officials to handle this pandemic. You did NOTHING, and it shows. https://t.co/i8gdoUhDz0 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) May 25, 2020

Others wondered where these “reviews” were actually published and wished they could post their own.

Is there a Yelp for pandemics? If so:



1/2★ 100,000 Americans dead. https://t.co/Z926DcLzgr — Jennifer M. Wood (@j_m_wood) May 25, 2020

The Times gave 4 stars but Pandemic Weekly panned it. https://t.co/8WemZOlMl4 — Scott Dooley (@scottdools) May 25, 2020

"It has a pretty good beat, but you can't really dance to it and the lyrics are confusing. Anyway, it doesn't rock as hard as Tesla and the singer's not as cute as Drake, so I guess I give it a 64." https://t.co/AammCTqvg2 — Laura Lorson (@prairielaura) May 25, 2020

GREAT REVIEWS? This is NOT a game show. Your inaction directly led to 100,000+ American deaths. pic.twitter.com/p7VtyFD2OU — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) May 25, 2020

One guy pointed out that Trump seems to be the guy for whom “participant trophy” was invented.

Trump wants a parade for doing the bare minimum that his job requires— and doing it botched and delayed, at that. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 25, 2020

Another suggested that bringing up the idea of “reviews” was just another example of the president’s disinformation tactics.

Remember when they caught that film studio making up positive film reviews a few years ago? The studio literally made up reviewers and praised their own films.



That's what Donald Trump is doing here.



That's what Donald Trump does every day. https://t.co/vkEmrkirTH — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 25, 2020

Finally, there was the woman who answered Trump’s claim of “great reviews” with a devastating takedown of her own.

Great review. My friend just died last Wednesday because they needed her ventilator and the doctors felt someone else had better chances. FYI. She was ure supporter so one less vote for you. We cannot only blame you but USA does not have medical equipment. Wtf is my review. — Nancy (@towasfw) May 25, 2020

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article said that the tweets came after the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. had passed 100,000. That had not yet been officially reported as of Monday evening.

