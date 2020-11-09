Trump considering running again in 2024, reports claim

Donald Trump may be considering a second presidential run in 2024.

The president has reportedly been having discussions with his advisers about running for the nation's highest office again in 2024.

Axios originally reported the story and cites two anonymous sources familiar with the conversations.

If the Axios report is correct, it would be an indication that Mr Trump is coming to grips with the reality that he has lost the election.

Mr Trump has not made any public comments suggesting he will run in 2024 and has not offered a concession speech or indication that he plans to leave office.