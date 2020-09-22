Trump conned Miami’s Cuban-American supporters while chasing business opportunities in Cuba | Opinion

Once again, the truth about what President Donald Trump really thinks about Cuba has come to light.

He may peddle the hard line to his Republican Cuban-American supporters in Miami, but when he looks south of the city, he only sees dollar signs.

He promises that he won’t do business until Cuba is free of the Castro brothers’ regime — and prohibits Americans from traveling to the island — but Trump and his team have been chasing business opportunities in Cuba for the past decade.

A new Miami Herald report has unearthed more proof of how seriously Trump tried to gain a foothold in Cuba, despite the U.S. embargo that’s in place.

Documents show that the president applied to register his Trump trademark in Cuba in 2008 so he could conduct business and invest in real estate. His plans included not only erecting a Trump Tower in Havana and putting a golf course in Varadero and other possible sites, but building casinos as well.

To do so, Trump hired a Cuban lawyer on the island, Leticia Laura Bermúdez Benítez.

A screenshot of the Cuban Industrial Property Office website shows details of the Trump trademark application — which included beauty pageants.

Trump plays both sides

To truly gauge Trump’s cretinous hustler nature, you have to go back to 1999 when he was already courting Cuban Americans with anti-Fidel Castro rhetoric and hinting at a presidential run.

He was betting on an aging Castro dying soon. The way Trump saw it, the wealthy members of the Cuban American National Foundation, were going to be the ones calling the shots on the island.

“So what Jorge is saying is that when Cuba is free, I get the first hotel? Is that true? Sounds like a good deal to me,” Trump quipped during a CANF speech, referring to Jorge Mas Santos, who had taken the reins of the influential organization after his father died in 1997.

It was a crass thing to say — and harmful to efforts to democratize Cuba, and not install a U.S. puppet government to service the likes of Trump — but Cuban Americans laughed and later applauded him.

That year, Trump also wrote an op-ed in the Miami Herald slamming Castro, which prompted the Brigade 2506, veterans of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of 1961, to correspond with Trump and begin a relationship that would culminate with their endorsement in 2016 and again in 2020.

But before all that wooing of Cuban Americans, Trump was trying to gain a foothold in Cuba.

Cuba trips continued

In 2016, Newsweek reported that Trump sent emissaries on a mission to secure business ventures in Cuba in 1997 that would allow him to skirt the ban imposed by the embargo. Interviews with former Trump executives, internal company records and court filings confirmed the dealings.

He only turned to Cuban Americans and blasting Castro in the Herald when that didn’t work out.

And still, Trump didn’t give up on being first in Cuba.

He only grew impatient.

Castro was far from dying and only began a gradual stepping down in 2006 when he passed the presidency to his brother Raúl and, two years later, other powers as well.

Trump’s closest associates continued to travel to Cuba in 2011, 2012 and 2013 on behalf of the Trump organization to scout business opportunities in violation of the embargo. Those trips were documented in a 2016 Bloomberg Businessweek report.

