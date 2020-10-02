What We Know About Trump’s Condition After Contracting COVID-19

President Donald Trump, who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday afternoon, per White House pool reporters.

The president was being flown to the hospital, per multiple outlets, and was expected to undergo tests there, unnamed sources told The New York Times.

Trump had a low-grade fever on Friday, reported multiple outlets.

“President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.”

On Friday afternoon, Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, said in a memo that Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits.”

Trump had been given “polyclonol antibodies,” an experimental virus treatment, and has taken famotidine (an antacid), melatonin, zinc, vitamin D and aspirin.

First lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for coronavirus, had a “mild cough and headache,” per Conley, and the rest of Trump’s family tested negative for the virus on Friday.

In a statement dated Thursday, Conley had confirmed Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, saying at the time that both Trump and Melania were “well” and planned to stay home. He also claimed then that Trump would continue to “carry out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

But by Friday afternoon, the Trump campaign announced that “all previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed.”

Trump is 74 and considered obese, per an assessment in June by the White House physician, and therefore faces an increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.

Other people who have been around Trump in recent days have tested positive for the virus: Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins both were at the ceremony last Saturday in the White House Rose Garden announcing Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. White House adviser Hope Hicks also tested positive.

