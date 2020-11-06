Will Trump give a concession speech or congratulate Biden? If not, he'll break more than a century of tradition

WASHINGTON – If an election is like a war between opposing armies, then the presidential concession speech is the peace treaty.

Right now, President Donald Trump is still firing away, and he shows no sign of leaving the battlefield – let alone offering an olive branch to his rival Joe Biden, who appeared Thursday to be on the verge of clinching the 270 Electoral College votes needed to prevail in the presidential election.

Trump is not known for admitting fault or failure. And he is more prone to stoking divisions than healing them, as his Twitter feed in recent days has demonstrated.

“STOP THE COUNT!” he posted on Twitter, as Biden inched closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

As Biden inched closer to a win, Trump took the podium to make a series of baseless claims about election fraud and to accuse Democrats of trying to "steal" the election, while offering no evidence of illegal activity.

Some believe that Trump will come around and make a concession speech – if only to preserve his own political standing.

Trump would hardly be the first losing candidate to question the election results, said Scott Ferris, the author of "Almost President: The Men Who Lost the Race but Changed the Nation."

"Richard Nixon, for example, was sure he'd been cheated in 1968 against John Kennedy because of shenanigans in Texas and Illinois," Ferris said. "But ... he realized that if he didn't come across as a good loser, his future in politics was probably over."

Trump will come to a similar conclusion, Ferris added. He may also realize that if he is a sore loser, it will reflect badly on his children who seem to have their own political ambitions, he added.

“As he looks ahead, I think it'll come to him that ‘I need to say something and be fairly a good sport about this’,” Ferris said.

If Trump refuses to deliver a public concession speech or make a congratulatory call to Biden, it would break with 124 years of American history. Experts say it would also undermine the election results and exacerbate the nation's political tensions, already laid bare by a bitter campaign and the extended, contested vote count.

“It will be truly harmful,” said William Howell, chair of the political science department at the University of Chicago.

“Concession speeches are a kind of affirmation about the legitimacy of elections,” he said. They’re about losing candidates recognizing the outcome and calling on their followers to do the same, “which is essential for the health of our democracy," he said.

Since 1896, every losing presidential candidate in American history has delivered a concession message, whether by telegram to the victor or via a nationally televised address to the nation.

Some have been humble and gracious, others not so much.

“A few have been petulant,” Ferris said, mentioning Barry Goldwater’s 1964 concession to Lyndon Johnson and George McGovern’s 1972 concession to Richard Nixon. “Both were kind of not necessarily the most gracious of losers,” he said, adding that they had personal animosity toward the men who defeated them.

Among the most memorable: Sen. John McCain's concession to Barack Obama in 2008.

"The American people have spoken, and they have spoken clearly. A little while ago, I had the honor of calling Sen. Barack Obama," McCain began in remarks outside his election night headquarters in Phoenix. The crowd interrupted his speech with a loud chorus of boos, but McCain held up his hands to quiet them.

