Trump to find 'compassionate' way to deal with Dreamers: White House

Reuters
DACA recipients and supporters celebrate outside U.S. Supreme Court after the court ruled that U.S. President Trump's move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is illegal in Washington
DACA recipients and supporters celebrate outside U.S. Supreme Court after the court ruled that U.S. President Trump's move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is illegal in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration will find a "compassionate" way to deal with immigrants who are in the country illegally and were brought to the country as children, also known as Dreamers, Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a briefing on Friday.

"We're looking at documents currently and we're going to move forward in a responsible way," she said, one day after the Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's earlier effort to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. "We want to find a compassionate way to do this."


(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Tim Ahmann; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next

Back