Trump companies on trial: Prosecutors' opening says case is about 'greed and cheating'

Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY
·6 min read

NEW YORK - The criminal tax fraud trial of two of former President Donald Trump's companies opened Monday with prosecutors alleging the firms conspired in a scheme to benefit top employees and save money, and defense lawyers arguing that Trump's top financial lieutenant was solely to blame.

“This case is about greed and cheating, cheating on taxes,” Assistant District Attorney Susan Hoffenberg told the jury of four women and eight men in Manhattan Supreme Court. The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation “paid their already highly paid more by helping them cheat on taxes.”

A chief beneficiary was Allen Weisselberg, Trump’s closest non-family confidant and the longtime chief financial officer of his business, said Hoffenberg. The tax-free perks he received included a luxury Manhattan apartment, parking garage fees, Mercedes-Benz autos and private school tuition payments for Weisselberg’s grandchildren, she said.

If the companies had increased the reported salaries and benefits of Weisselberg and other top employees to pay for the perks, the workers would have had to report the amounts on their taxes, diluting as much as half the value, said Hoffenberg. By making the payments off the books, the employees got 100% of the payments, and the company did not have to boost salaries, she said.

Jury selection: Negative feelings about Trump 'problematic for both sides' as jurors selected in NYC tax fraud trial

“Everybody wins here … everybody but the tax authorities,” said Hoffenberg.

Defense lays blame solely on Weisselberg

However, Susan Necheles, an attorney representing the Trump Corporation, told jurors the prosecution's legal theory of the case "makes no sense." She alleged it was Weisselberg who masterminded significant personal tax-free payments for himself and others, leaving the companies blameless.

"There is no charge in the indictment that the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation ever cheated on corporate taxes," Necheles told the jury. "It started with Allen Weisselberg and ended with Allen Weisselberg. That's what happened here."

Trump, whom Hoffenberg said paid the private school tuition for Weisselberg's grandchildren, is not charged in the case, and is not expected to attend the trial. The companies pleaded not guilty and opted to let a jury decide the case.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 criminal charges in August. Under a plea agreement that will give him a lesser jail sentence, roughly 100 days, he is expected to testify for prosecutors during the trial. That poses a legal handicap the companies’ defense teams are trying to overcome by blaming Weisselberg.

Hoffenberg told jurors that Weisselberg pleaded guilty both to get a lesser sentence and "because he is guilty."

Necheles, however, alleged that Weisselberg agreed to testify against the Trump companies because he and his family had a luxury lifestyle, "and he knew he was in danger of losing it all."

"This case is about individual personal greed," Weisselberg's greed, argued Michael van der Veen, an attorney for the Trump Payroll Corporation who also represented the former president during his second impeachment trial. "Greed, greed made him cheat on his taxes, hide it from his employers and betray a trust built up over 50 years" of working for the Trump family.

Jurors asked to set feelings for Trump aside

The opening statements came after Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan instructed the jury about trial procedures. His remarks, and the trial, were delayed briefly by the absence of an alternate juror, a parking employee who was late for court during jury screening last week. Merchan dismissed him from the case, with the consent of prosecution and defense lawyers.

The jurors appeared to listen intently during the opening arguments. Repeating requests that she and other defense lawyers delivered during jury selection, Necheles urged the jurors to avoid letting any feelings about Trump influence their verdict.

Don't let the trial "be a referendum on Donald Trump and his followers," said Necheles.

Some of the jurors acknowledged during the screening that they had negative feelings about Trump. But they said they could put those sentiments aside and judge the evidence fairly and impartially.

After the close of the opening statements, prosecutors called Jeffrey McConney, a longtime high-ranking Trump organization financial employee, as their first witness. He worked directly under Weisselberg for years and now is the company comptroller.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sat in a back row of the courtroom during the opening statements as Hoffenberg opened the trial of the high-stakes case for his office.

Who's on the jury?

The jurors, including at least five persons of color, plus six alternates, were selected last week for the anticipated six-week trial. They underwent extensive screening about their personal and business backgrounds, including whether they have strong feelings about Trump who isn't accused of wrongdoing in the case.

Spoiler alert: Yes, many do.

It took a last-minute swap agreement for attorneys to select the final two alternate jurors on Friday, chiefly because so many of those screened had been ruled out because they really dislike Trump. The government and defense legal teams each agreed to reinstate one candidate who had been vetoed by the other side.

►Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

►Cutting a deal: Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization CFO, pleads guilty in tax case

►Elephant in the room: Negative feelings about Trump 'problematic for both sides' as jurors selected in NYC tax fraud trial

The panel of prospective jurors represented all walks of life and varying education levels and interests, a broad array of Manhattanites, residents of the county where the Trump companies are based.

Those selected include a Black woman who's a native New Yorker and was the first juror seated. She said she works as the administrator of a dialysis facility at Harlem Hospital, part of New York City's public hospital network.

She told attorneys during pre-trial screening that she never married, and has one daughter and one grandchild. She also said she sometimes watches NY1, the city's 24-hour cable news channel.

The media outlet is a favorite source of information cited by many of the potential jurors. One, who was selected to hear the case, said she retired in 2019 after working for more than 25 years at Bellevue Hospital, another facility in the city's public hospital system. She now takes care of a friend.

Trump Tower housing the Trump Organization in New York City on June 30, 2021.
Trump Tower housing the Trump Organization in New York City on June 30, 2021.

Fittingly for a city that's long been a crossroad of the world, one of the jurors is a French-born manager for a corporate investment bank. The rival legal teams had him read his answers to a juror questionnaire from a spot directly in front of the bench, in part because they had difficulty parsing his accent.

Another juror is a custodian who works at Macy's, the famed department store that sponsors the city's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

And one of the alternate jurors is a college graduate who lives in Manhattan's Lower East Side neighborhood and works at a Trader Joe's supermarket.

She was chosen even though she described some of Trump's public statements as "degrading," but said she could nonetheless keep an open mind and focus on the evidence and the judge's legal instructions.

►Cases pile up: The lawsuits, investigations and legal troubles a 2024 Trump candidacy faces, explained

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump companies face opening arguments in criminal tax fraud trial

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Jr posts 'Paul Pelosi Halloween costume' image mocking hammer attack on House Speaker's husband

    Donald Trump Jr. retweeted the costume that referenced the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband and wrote "The internet remains undefeated."

  • 'Heartbroken and traumatized': Nancy Pelosi responds to violent attack on her husband

    In first statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks of being 'heartbroken and traumatized' and thanks first responders and well-wishers.

  • South Carolina's Mace gets boost from McCarthy, Gabbard

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is getting a boost from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other political figures in the closing week before the midterm elections as she seeks a second term representing her fast-growing district. On Wednesday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the Cuban American politician who currently serves as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, will appear with Mace at an event in Mount Pleasant, near Charleston, Mace’s campai

  • After attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Trumpers couldn’t even muster thoughts & prayers

    Here’s what former President Donald Trump said about Paul Pelosi after he was pummeled with a hammer: nothing, of course, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion

  • Henry Cavill leaving could be the best thing for The Witcher

    When Netflix announced that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia, it caught fans of the popular fantasy series by surprise. But don’t dispair just yet, writes Louis Chilton – sometimes a shake-up like this can be exactly what a TV show needs

  • Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate

    Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abram s traded harsh attacks on Georgia's elections during the pair's final debate before Georgia's Nov. 8 election, while elaborating on their positions on abortion and offering sharply differing visions for the state's economy. Kemp avoided a categorical promise not to sign further abortion restrictions, saying Sunday “it’s not my desire to go move the needle any further." Abrams pointed out that equivocation, saying, “Let’s be clear, he did not say he wouldn’t.”

  • Spooky start to Halloween with another foggy morning in southern Ontario

    Dense fog has developed over southern Ontario once again and it will continue to cast its spooky spell well beyond Halloween.

  • Henry Cavill claims he was close to being cast as James Bond over Daniel Craig

    ‘I probably wasn’t ready at the time and I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies,’ Cavill said

  • Supreme Court poised to dismantle diversity efforts in higher education

    SCOTUS’ ruling on the cases will likely reverse 40 years of legal precedent that protected race-conscious admission procedures in higher education.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat