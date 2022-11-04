Trump Comes Right Out And Says It: ‘Some Of Us Have Horrible Children’
Donald Trump made a comment Thursday night that some of his critics think may have hit way too close to home.
At a rally in Iowa, Trump bragged about changes to the estate tax passed into law during his presidency that allowed the wealthy to leave more money to their kids ― or as the former president put it, the kids they like.
“I always say, ’If you don’t like, leave it to charity,” he said, then added: “Some of us have horrible children!”
"Some of us have horrible children" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/eyuWatIVG4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2022
Although Trump didn’t elaborate on the “horrible” children, his critics on Twitter were happy to take some guesses:
He lies a lot but not always https://t.co/nBwkmiMmzK
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) November 4, 2022
Picturing the Trump kids burning up the phone lines. https://t.co/kF7yizUZx2
— Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) November 4, 2022
New material. Here for it. https://t.co/uiP8prOtUs
— Michelle Kinney (@MichelleKinney) November 4, 2022
Trump said "some of us have horrible children" at a campaign rally in Iowa.
Oh you don't say! pic.twitter.com/KRlwu2ISzc
— Toonces Still Resists (@Toonces_Resists) November 4, 2022
Okay, he *is* right about his kids. https://t.co/aYWdPN59zb
— Craig Needles (@NeedlesOnNews) November 4, 2022
Is he talking about @DonaldJTrumpJr? https://t.co/lK0eztmkl5
— Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 4, 2022
Confession... pure Confession..
Watch: Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' at Iowa campaign rally https://t.co/PKwJBCjApG
— D.R. Abbott (@CastleDarby12) November 4, 2022
Ruh ro
Somebody’s flippin’ on Daddy. https://t.co/554P35OeFL
— Sophie Is Mad as Hell 🤬🤬 (@Sophieresists) November 4, 2022
He can't fucking help himself. https://t.co/8MuteuTAEs
— Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) November 4, 2022
