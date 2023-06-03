Trump Coins His Followers ‘Magadonians’ and Twitter Users Have a Field Day: ‘Land of the F-king Morons’

Donald Trump invented a new word on his Truth Social platform Friday, calling his followers “Magadonians,” and Twitter users were quick to turn it around and mock him to their hearts’ content.

The former president posted — in all caps of course — “WE ARE MAGADONIANS, WE ARE VERY SMART, WE STICK TOGETHER AS ONE, WE FOLLOW TRUTH SOCIAL, WE PUT ‘AMERICA FIRST,’ AND WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’”

The term “Magadonians,” an extension of the “Make America Great Again” acronym, was trending on Twitter Saturday following Trump’s post. Users had a field day with the term, deeming it a new nation made up of nothing but Trump’s followers.

“Not sure where Magadonia is, but pretty sure it’s a s–thole country,” one user wrote.

“Okay, who left Magadonia unsupervised?” another asked above a photo of Florida.

Trump now claims he and his supporters are “Magadonians.” Not sure where Magadonia is, but pretty sure it’s a shithole country — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 3, 2023

Trump’s assertions that Magadonians are “very smart” also made waves.

“Magadonians sounds like a group of people that no longer exist, like Babylonians,” tweeted Congressman Ted Leiu. “Also, it is simply a fact of human experience that people who are very smart don’t go around saying they are very smart.”

Magadonians sounds like a group of people that no longer exist, like Babylonians.



Also, it is simply a fact of human experience that people who are very smart don’t go around saying they are very smart. https://t.co/qpMjR8oJmh — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 2, 2023

Check out some more of the best reactions below:

MAGADONIA is a land at Epcot pic.twitter.com/jihC4H3bBG — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) June 3, 2023

Magadonia is a Wonderful Place! pic.twitter.com/C3LZq7EbZ7 — JScott Memes-Captain Chaos (@JScottHolt47) June 3, 2023

America has the eagle and the Russians have a bear. While Magadonia gets a flying monkey. pic.twitter.com/j9mPqHEiRn — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) June 3, 2023

“Magadonia.” AKA “land of the fucking morons.” Where the total number of teeth and IQs of the residents measures in the single digits. pic.twitter.com/VbpplNUIqd — Scary Larry (@aintscarylarry) June 3, 2023

YOUR FAVORITE PRECEDENT (THAT WOULD BE ME) IS THE “RULER OF MAGADONIA” WITH SO MUCH STABLENESS. THE MEN ARE MANLY, THE WOMEN LOVE ME, AND THE KIDS (SOME SAY “CHILDREN”) ALL GO TO BOREDING SHCOLL! IT IS BEAUTIFUL LIKE NO ONE HAS EVER SEEN BEFORE THAT I CAN TELL YOU! BELIEVE ME!!!! pic.twitter.com/ud3XEzlZHz — Stephen Simpson ProperGander (@BamaStephen) June 3, 2023

It's nice that Russia has finally decided what to name the refuge they're building for North American conservatives. #Magadonia pic.twitter.com/NXXVebY2VG — scha·den·freu·de  (@BlisterPearl) June 3, 2023

