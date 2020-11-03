Trump’s Closing Message: I Will Cheat

After four years of ignoring expertise, lying daily, and breaking both laws and “norms” with impunity, US President Donald Trump headed into Election Day with a brazen pledge: that he will cheat by not counting all the ballots.

“It’s a terrible thing when people or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over because it can only lead to one thing, and that’s very bad,” Trump told reporters travelling with him on Sunday, as he repeated his desire to end all vote counting on Tuesday night. “As soon as that election is over, we’re going in with our lawyers.”

“He’s been laying the groundwork for this for months,” said Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor and the lead lawyer for House Democrats during Trump’s impeachment over his extortion of Ukraine to help his reelection bid. “Mind-blowingly fascist.”

Trump’s scheme ― which invents a brand-new standard that would disenfranchise many millions of voters, including overseas military service members casting absentee ballots ― has also been pushed by top Trump campaign official Jason Miller.

“President Trump will be ahead on election night, probably getting 280 electorals, somewhere in that range. And then they’re going to try to steal it back after the election,” Miller told ABC News on Sunday.

The strategy of ending vote counting on election night has been discussed for weeks among the president’s supporters, including on former top White House aide Stephen Bannon’s radio show, where Miller worked prior to joining the Trump campaign earlier this year. Because Trump has encouraged in-person voting despite the coronavirus pandemic while Democrats have called for mail-in voting ― and because Election Day votes are counted first in many states ― there is a strong likelihood that the initial vote tallies will favour the president. Bannon and others have pushed the idea of cutting off the count while Trump is ahead, even...

