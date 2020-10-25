Trump claims he won two Nobel peace prizes before correcting himself during rambling rally speech

Donald Trump claimed he has won two Nobel peace prizes before correcting himself during a rambling campaign rally. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump claimed he had won two Nobel peace prizes before correcting himself during a rambling campaign rally.

The president heaped praise on his international diplomacy skills and falsely took credit for the awards at the event in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Mr Trump boasted that he had scooped one of the prestigious awards for his work in negotiating peace between Serbia and Kosovo.

He then claimed he had been given another for “something else” and insisted he should also get one for his work in Syria.

“Serbia and Kosovo, so we signed a deal, so they gave me a prize for that, they gave me a Nobel Prize for something else, they should give me a Nobel Prize for what I did in Syria," said Mr Trump.

After praising his own achievements Mr Trump finally corrected himself.

“When I say Nobel Prize I mean nomination, I don’t know, you know, I don’t know,” he admitted.

"They gave me a Nobel Prize for that, they gave me a Nobel prize for something else" -- Trump falsely claims that he's won numerous Nobel prizes (he clarified in the next breath that "when I say Nobel Prize" he meant, "nomination") pic.twitter.com/N3ZkapzyYj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2020

Mr Trump has been nominated for the awards by supporters but it was announced earlier this month that he had been unsuccessful this year.

Instead the Norwegian Nobel Committee selected the UN World Food Programme, a humanitarian organisation focused on feeding the hungry, as the recipient of its 2020 peace award.

The honour appears to have particular significance for the president and he has often mentioned the Nobel Prize actually awarded to Barack Obama, one of a series of elements that form part of Mr Trump’s preoccupation with his predecessor.

