Trump claims bank fraud investigation is 'continuation of witch hunt'

Donald Trump has dismissed a Manhattan prosecutor's bank fraud investigation into his business empire as "just a continuation of the witch hunt," claiming Democrats and intelligence holdovers from the Obama administration have been after him for years.

"They failed with Muller, they failed with everything. They failed with Congress. They failed at every stage of the game," Mr Trump said.

"This has been going on for three and a half, four years, even before I got in," he said.

More follows…