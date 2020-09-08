Trump, cheerleader-in-chief for drilling and fracking, proclaims himself 'the great environmentalist'

President Trump traveled to Florida on Tuesday and pitched himself as a strong defender of the environment, despite his unprecedented moves to overturn regulations put in place to safeguard the country’s air, water and natural resources.

“Trump is the great environmentalist,” the president said of himself at a ceremony in Jupiter, where he signed an executive order to extend a ban on offshore oil drilling in three states. “And I am, I am. I believe strongly in it.”

Left unsaid at the ceremony, which covers South Carolina, Florida and Georgia, is that it was Trump’s own proposal to allow drilling along the coasts of those states that sparked the backlash that led him to reconsider his initial plan.

In his remarks, Trump called himself “the number one environmental president since Teddy Roosevelt,” citing his signing of the Great American Outdoors Act, which provided $1.9 billion for infrastructure improvements in the national parks.

But it was his administration that lopped off two million acres from two cherished wilderness areas in Utah, the largest rollback of federal land protection in the nation’s history.

In February, nine of the nation’s leading environmental groups issued a joint statement calling Trump the “worst president for our environment in our history.”

“Donald Trump’s administration has unleashed an unprecedented assault on our environment and the health of our communities. His policies threaten our climate, air, water, public lands, wildlife, and oceans; no amount of his greenwashing can change the simple fact: Donald Trump has been the worst president for our environment in history,” said the statement from Alaska Wilderness League Action, Clean Water Action, Defenders of Wildlife, Earthjustice, EDF Action, Friends of the Earth, League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, and The Wilderness Society.

That assessment stems from the fact that the Trump administration has sought to weaken or roll back roughly 100 environmental regulations since he became president.

US President Donald Trump speaks on the environment at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum in Jupiter, Florida on September 8, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) More

A little over a week ago, Trump’s administration rolled back an Obama-era regulation that would have forced coal plants to upgrade how they treat wastewater so as to lower the amount of mercury and arsenic they release into rivers, streams and lakes.

Trump has reversed fuel efficiency standards, opened more land for oil drilling (including on national parks), weakened restrictions on methane emissions, eased rules on power plant emissions, watered down rules on air pollution at national parks, sought to repeal Obama-era clean water rules, and proposed changed to the Endangered Species Act.

Perhaps the biggest impact Trump’s presidency will have on the environment will be felt in regards to climate change, which the president has called a “hoax.” He has submitted his intention to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement and revoked an Obama executive order that laid out the goal of cutting federal greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent in 10 years. Indeed, Trump has seemed to take special glee targeting regulations on greenhouse gases.

Trump has never acknowledged that climate change represents a problem for mankind, and often portrays steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as impediments to economic growth, reserving special scorn for wind and solar power. In 2018, when presented with the findings of a report produced by his own government that showed that unchecked global warming would cost the U.S. economy hundreds of billions of dollars each year, Trump responded, “I don’t believe it.”

Owing to the risk of catastrophic oil spills, offshore drilling is highly unpopular in coastal states. But Trump campaigned, and for the most part has governed, as an enthusiastic supporter of oil and gas drilling and fracking.