Trump cheered at Tulsa rally after drinking water with one hand

Donald Trump tosses a glass of water as he speaks at his campaign rally: Matt Barnard/Tulsa World via AP

Donald Trump has been cheered after drinking a glass of water with one hand at a campaign rally in Tulsa.

The US president spoke to the crowd about an incident where he appeared to struggle to take a sip using just his right hand last week.

Mr Trump claimed he used two hands that day as he did not want to spill water over his silk tie.

“I look down at my tie because I’ve done it, I’ve taken water and spilled down onto your tie, it doesn’t look good for a long time, and frankly the tie is never the same,” he told the crowd at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night.

Demonstrating by picking a glass of water up with one hand, he said he brought the glass up to his lip before deciding to place his other hand underneath.

“And they gave me another disease,” he added.

Both an awkward walk down a ramp and the glass incident at West Point military academy last week raised speculation over the president’s health.

After his explanation on Saturday, the president then took a sip of water using one hand, before throwing the glass to the side — a move that raised cheers from the crowd.

Trump still hasn’t totally figured out how to drink water pic.twitter.com/IO8CDXmD9i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

He devoted more than 10 minutes of his 105-minute rally trying to explain away the pair of odd images from his speech at West Point, as his audience laughed along with him.

He blamed his slippery leather-soled shoes for video of him walking awkwardly down a ramp as he left the podium.

Additional reporting by Associated Press