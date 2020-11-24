Trump carries on fight to overturn Pennsylvania's election even as his administration green-lights Biden transition

Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY
·6 min read

This news story has been updated with the certification announcement for Pennsylvania's 2020 election results.

President Donald Trump's campaign on Monday took its fight to block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results to a federal appeals court, even as his administration agreed to let government agencies prepare for the transition to Joe Biden's administration.

The long-shot legal motion before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit came two days after a federal judge issued a scathing ruling that dismissed the campaign's effort to block the state from certifying its results, which show that Biden won the state.

Trump's lawyers sought the delay to give them more time to find evidence of a fraudulent election system and improper ballot counting. District Court Judge Matthew Brann ruled on Saturday that they had failed to provide "compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption."

The federal appeals court had not issued a ruling as of 10 p.m. EST Monday. Opposing lawyers were scheduled to file their reply by Tuesday afternoon.

Similarly, a group of Pennsylvania Republicans and electors led by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly filed an emergency appeal in state Commonwealth Court on Sunday seeking to block the election certification.

Mail voting favored Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and in-person voting tended toward President Donald Trump.
Mail voting favored Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and in-person voting tended toward President Donald Trump.

Election results finalized as Biden prepares to take office

The legal complaints and Trump's claim of ultimate victory were overtaken by other developments Monday.

A state canvassing board in Michigan officially certified Biden as the winner there. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state certified its results Tuesday.

Biden tapped former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as the first woman Secretary of the Treasury. And, more than two weeks after Biden was declared the victor, the U.S. General Services Administration said federal funding and assistance would begin flowing to prepare for him to take office.

Presidential transition begins: Key Trump administration official clears the way for President-elect Biden's transition to begin

Michigan election certification: Michigan board votes to certify election results despite GOP calls to delay

Breaking the glass ceiling: Biden picks Janet Yellen, former Fed chair, as first woman to lead Treasury Department

Nonetheless, Trump tweeted that "our case strongly continues ... and I believe we will prevail!"

Trump's lawyers press claim that Pennsylvania election was invalid

In asking the federal appeals court for a temporary restraining order, the Trump campaign said Pennsylvania officials as soon as Monday were expected to certify "results of an invalid and constitutionally infirm election process before this case can be heard on its merits."

"It would be unconscionable to allow Pennsylvania to certify electors for Biden and then have it turn out that Trump won the race," Trump's lawyers wrote. Biden won Pennsylvania by approximately 81,000 votes, according to the Associated Press.

Federal judge gutted Trump lawsuit: In scathing ruling, judge dismisses Trump campaign's effort to overturn election results in Pennsylvania

The Trump campaign's motion for a restraining order argued that Pennsylvania officials "should have the burden of proving the mail votes were legal."

Contending such evidence exists, the Trump campaign claimed Pennsylvania officials blocked "attempts to meaningfully observe and document their actions at almost every turn," including during the processing of mail ballots. However, Brann's ruling cited Pennsylvania Supreme Court decisions that said the state's election code does not require the close inspection of mail ballots sought by the Trump campaign.

The campaign filed a separate motion asking the appeals court to reverse the portion of Brann's ruling that denied permission to file another revised complaint — the second abrupt shift in legal arguments in a case that is just two weeks old. Campaign attorneys asked the appeals court to send the case back to Brann for further proceedings.

Brann didn't allow the campaign to revise its legal claims again because it would "unduly delay" a resolution. The Trump campaign challenged that conclusion in Monday's filings.

Among the potential reasons the Trump campaign would try to get the revised complaint into court is that it sought a broader legal remedy.

That complaint asked to prevent all "unauthorized votes" from being included in the final tallies. But it also offered an alternative — declaring the state's election returns "defective" and "providing for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors" to the Electoral College that will officially name the nation's 46th president.

Such a procedure theoretically could strip Biden of Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes and hand them to Trump. But it would not change the outcome of the presidential race.

Trump's lawyers argued that Brann had mistakenly said the campaign sought to disenfranchise 6.8 million Pennsylvanians who voted in the election. Instead, the campaign said it seeks to disqualify defective ballots among the 1.5 million cast in seven counties with high Democratic Party enrollments.

A 'tortured' history in two-week-old case

Although Monday marked Pennsylvania's deadline under state law to certify its election results, the Trump campaign argued the true deadline is Dec. 8, the so-called Safe Harbor date. Congress has said it must accept electoral slates submitted by then. That leaves time for additional review of the legal issues without jeopardizing Pennsylvania's role, the campaign contended.

However, Brann made certain to file his decision in time for Monday's deadline.

In it, he wrote that the case developed a "tortured procedural history" that included a parade of lawyers for the campaign, shifting legal arguments, and an eleventh-hour motion to delay a hearing — even as the state's statutory certification deadline loomed.

The judge concluded that the campaign lacked legal standing to bring the case and criticized the lack of evidence from the Trump campaign's lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and federal prosecutor who is a personal attorney for Trump. Giuliani's arguments during a hearing in the case Tuesday marked his first appearance in federal court since 1992.

"One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption," Brann wrote. "Instead, this court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations ... unsupported by evidence.

"In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state," the judge wrote.

In the Pennsylvania state appeals court case, the group led by Kelly alleged this year's widespread use of mail voting, which followed a 2019 overhaul by state lawmakers, violates the Pennsylvania Constitution.

The group said they filed the lawsuit "not to subvert, but to maintain the existing status until the merits of the controversy can be fully heard and determined." If the state's certification were allowed to proceed, court authority to undo the process "becomes impossible," the group argued.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump appeals federal ruling tossing Pennsylvania election challenge

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights, Blue Jackets report small COVID-19 outbreaks at team facilities

    Members of both the Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets have recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the temporary closure of both teams’ practice facilities.

  • Braves, RHP Charlie Morton agree to 1-year, $15 million deal

    Charlie Morton is headed back to the team that drafted him in 2002.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ravens' playoff hopes are precarious as they face Steelers on Thanksgiving

    The Ravens went from a legitimate contender to a team fighting to make the playoffs.

  • Wizards GM denies that John Wall requested trade: 'There's no issues with John and I'

    John Wall apparently doesn't want out of Washington after all.

  • Barry Sanders threatens legal action against brewery over beer using his photo, trolling Lions

    The "Same Old Lager" featured what appeared to be an 8-bit version of Barry Sanders on the can.

  • As college basketball implodes, the sport needs to pivot to save season — 'It's going to be a disaster'

    A bleak spree of news the past 72 hours leaves college basketball at a crossroads. The sport is crumbling in front of us because of greed, competing agendas and a lack of leadership. And it may mean another canceled NCAA tournament if action isn't taken.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the final arbiter whether the Bucks have done enough

    It often feels like the only way he’ll leave Milwaukee is if he doesn’t give them a choice. The last week was a publicized reminder of just how capable they can be of doing that.

  • David Maas, part of iconic 'Quick Change' NBA halftime show, dies of COVID-19

    David Maas, half of the famous David & Dania Quick Change act that wowed NBA audiences for years, has died of COVID-19 at age 57.

  • Can Steelers go 16-0? They face tough test vs. Ravens with Thanksgiving game on Yahoo Sports app

    The Steelers say they aren't worried about 16-0, but the talk will be impossible to avoid if they win Thursday.

  • Sports betting winners and losers: Giants have been great to bettors, but can they win the NFC East?

    Bettors are pretty fond of the 2020 New York Giants.

  • Balance Athletica debuts second Outlander collection, vows to donate a portion of sales to Toys for Tots

    Not to mention, all men’s and women’s pieces in the Outlander capsule are now available in XXS – XXXXL.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers announce gaming partnership with BetMGM

    The Steelers are the sixth NFL team to announce a partnership with BetMGM.

  • 2020 NASCAR team reviews: Richard Childress Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports

    Austin Dillon made the playoffs while Bubba Wallace finished six spots higher than he did in 2019.

  • How battling his brothers prepared runner Moh Ahmed for world-level success

    Moh Ahmed narrowly missed the Olympic podium in 2016 and three years later earned world bronze after leading late in the race, yet some of his fiercest battles haven't been waged on a running track. There were many days spent as a young teen playing basketball at a park with younger twin brothers Ibrahim and Kadar, about two kilometres from home in St. Catharines, Ont., while their parents worked. "They were feisty and competitive," Ahmed said in a phone interview with CBC Sports. "They wouldn't go home until they gave me the best effort they could. They were my brothers but also my best friends." Ibrahim and Kadar have watched the 5,000-metre runner become a five-time Canadian champion, national record-holder and now a serious medal contender for the Tokyo Olympics next summer. On July 10, Ahmed ran the 10th fastest 5,000 in history, bettering his own Canadian record by 10 seconds in 12 minutes 47.20 seconds.  Two weeks later, he ran a 1,500 in 3:34.89, the fifth-fastest time ever by a Canadian. 'They inspired me' All that time spent battling his brothers looks to be paying off. "It's a competitive milieu I grew up in that really helped me. They inspired me," Ahmed said of his brothers, who also played soccer and basketball. "They were always good, making teams and brought that competitiveness home. "In Grade 7 and 8 I was still immature, in terms of my body. I went to a school with some incredible athletes so I couldn't make any of the teams." WATCH | Mo Ahmed: From humble beginnings … to Olympic podium?: Ahmed started running track at age 13 and was further inspired seeing track athletes on television at the 2004 Athens Olympics, as well as Canadian sprint kayaker Adam van Koeverden, who won gold and bronze medals at those Games. "Watching all those races," he said, "I had goosebumps. I remember running around the basement after each of those races for 15 to 20 minutes. In my Grade 8 yearbook I wrote 'Olympian' as my future occupation. I didn't know what that meant but it's the fact I was inspired and held on to that [dream]." Ahmed, now 29, realized his Olympic dream in 2012 in London, where he finished 18th in the 10,000. Four years later, he doubled up in Rio, placing 32nd and fourth, respectively, in the 10,000 and 5,000. Ahmed's breakout moment came three months earlier at the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., according to Jerry Schumacher, his coach at the Portland-based Bowerman Track Club since 2014. The former University of Wisconsin-Madison standout took the lead with a lap to go in the 5,000 and hung on for a third-place finish in 13 minutes 1.74 seconds. "I remember thinking he was just scratching the surface and there was better coming," Schumacher told CBC Sports. Ahmed went on to earn Commonwealth Games silver in 2018 and last September clocked 13:01.11 for bronze at the world championships in Doha, Qatar. If there's a sign the Somalia-born runner is ready for Tokyo, he said his record 5,000 run in July at an instrasquad meet in Portland "felt fairly easy. WATCH | Ahmed shatters his 5,000m Canadian record: "Physically I was ready for it, and mentally and emotionally as well," said Ahmed, who enjoys writing and poetry away from the track. "I was very much in tune with my body, on top of my stride, controlling my body and emotions, and was able to observe and read the race well." He's kind of like that quiet assassin. ... He's got this quiet confidence but when he comes out [on the track] he packs a big punch. — Bowerman Track Club coach Jerry Schumacher on Ahmed His brother Ibrahim was able to attend, which gave him extra motivation. "Every scream, every yell and every shout from [Ibrahim] and [my coach and teammates] had pure encouragement," Ahmed said. "It was pushing me, propelling me. There's a deep connection with those individuals and I know how bad they want it for me." Better at handling nerves, pressure "He's kind of like that quiet assassin," Schumacher said of Ahmed, laughing. "You don't expect it [because] he's a very unassuming guy and humble. He's got this quiet confidence but when he comes out [on the track] he packs a big punch." Ahmed admitted to feeling more confident in his abilities and more experienced in handling the nerves, anxiousness and pressures of racing. He also considers himself among those in the hunt for an Olympic medal next summer in Tokyo. Only Joshua Cheptegei, who set a world record of 12:35.36 on Aug. 14, has run faster than Ahmed since Jan. 1, while Cheptegei's Ugandan teammate Jacob Kiplimo (12:48.63) and Ethiopia's Selemon Barega (12:49.08) are the others to have run under 12:51. This is the company Ahmed now keeps and wanted, Schumacher said, when he arrived at Bowerman with big dreams but lacking the skills, confidence and development to immediately reach an elite level. "That's what he's always been driving for," the renowned Schumacher said. "Moh's competitiveness or competitive instincts have been the same since [Day 1]. But medalling at that level, with those guys, is always hard." Ahmed hopes he put enough fear in his competitors in the world final after taking the lead with about 500 metres to the finish, dropping to fifth and working his way back to third on the straightaway at Khalifa International Stadium. WATCH | Ahmed claims 5,000m bronze at 2019 worlds: Health will be paramount in the eight months leading up to Tokyo, Ahmed noted. "My dad once told me, 'Only a healthy man can go out and seek their destiny.' If you are healthy and can pile up the mileage week after week, you'll be prepared," he said. American runner Evan Jager remembers Ahmed having "a lot of room to grow" when he joined Bowerman, watching him make big gains the first two years and reset the bar soon after the 2016 Rio Olympics. "He wasn't going to be satisfied with anything less than standing on the podium at global championships," said Jager, a silver medallist in the 3,000 steeplechase at Rio. "Every part of his life was centred around running and people are starting to see his hard work and dedication pay off. "I was not shocked and shocked at the same time [at his running 12:47] because of how easy he made it look," said Jager, who was in the race but wasn't able to hold Ahmed's pace and didn't finish. "Tough, fun and super frustrating" is how Jager describes battling his longtime teammate at practice these days. "He's definitely more confident over the past two years," Jager said. "Keeping up with him is a tall, tall task. Everyone on the team looks up to him and it just sets the bar even higher. "I would not bet against Moh to medal [in Tokyo] but championship races are so hard and competitive. Everyone brings their A-plus-plus game to an Olympic final and I have no doubt he'll do the required thinking and planning to get there."

  • Week 12 Pickups: Replacing Joe Burrow, Rex Burkhead and more

    With Joe Burrow and Rex Burkhead out with season-ending injuries, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski highlight a couple players to consider rostering.

  • Mad Bets: Will the Packers cover -8.5 vs. Bears?

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay are joined by Robert Mays, of The Athletic, to give their picks for the Bears-Packers game on Sunday Night.

  • Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: How to watch the exhibition fight

    Everything you need to know to keep up with the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout on Saturday.

  • Stephen Curry calls Klay Thompson Achilles injury a 'gut punch'

    Curry believes that the Warriors can still compete for an NBA title without Thompson.

  • Tom Brady (kind of) got away with throwing 2 passes and making a catch in wild play vs. Rams

    Looks like Tom Brady really can do it all?

  • 5 things to watch for in inaugural College Football Playoff rankings

    Who will be in the top four? Where will BYU and Cincinnati end up? How will the Pac-12 fare? In a pandemic-shortened season, the inaugural CFP rankings will actually say a lot.