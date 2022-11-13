Trump Candidacy Won't Protect Him From Federal Indictments, Warns Former U.S. Attorney

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read

A former U.S. attorney warned that a declaration by Donald Trump that he’s running for president — possibly as early as Tuesday — will not protect him from potential indictments related to his White House classified document case.

He could even be in for espionage charges, depending on what evidence the Justice Department has uncovered, University of Michigan Law Professor Barbara McQuade said Friday on MSNBC.

“The idea that you can inoculate yourself from criminal charges by just declaring yourself a candidate for some high office is ludicrous,” she said on The Katie Phang show.

McQuade pointed to Attorney General Merrick’s Garland repeated assurances that the law will be enforced “without fear or favor.”

“There has been some suggestion that if Trump is indicted there will be unrest in the streets,” McQuade said. “You have to do the right thing regardless of your fear of those kind of consequences.”

She also added that while the Department of Justice is loathe to bring charges close to an election, that’s not the case with a reelection bid by Trump.

McQuade also warned that the several boxes of White House documents that were supposed to be turned over to the National Archives — including classified and even top secret information seized by the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home — could result in serious charges.

She hinted at potential espionage charges if there’s strong evidence of obstruction of justice or if the documents were provided to foreign governments. (See more below.)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • US midterms are a very unreliable way of predicting the next president

    Two years out from the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump was widely regarded as an unlikely joke candidate. Quite different people, Barack Obama and John McCain, actually fought it out in the end. In 1994 Newt Gingrich led the "Republican Revolution" with his "contract with America" smashing the ambitions of Bill Clinton's Democrats.

  • These TSX Dividend Stocks Could Double Your Money in Less Than 3 Years

    If you’re looking to double your money but also to make a little income, Peyto and Aecon stock are two TSX dividend stocks that stand out. The post These TSX Dividend Stocks Could Double Your Money in Less Than 3 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Marie Perez defeats Joe Kent in latest humiliation for Donald Trump

    Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has beaten Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent - in a win that represents a major upset for the Democrats and more humiliation for the former president. Five days after voters went to the polls in the 2022 midterms, the Associated Press called the race for the 34-year-old, and local media described her win as “perhaps the most stunning political upset in the country this year”.

  • Donald Trump: Why is he suddenly attacking Ron DeSantis?

    While many Trump allies may want to move on from him, he still commands strong grassroots support.

  • Live Results: Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada Senate election, winning the chamber for the Democrats

    Polls closed in Nevada at 7 p.m. local time, or 10 p.m. EST. As of 1:45 AM EST, the race was too close to call, with Masto in a narrow lead.

  • GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands New Arizona Election 'Immediately'

    After Democrat Mark Kelly won his Senate race, the former president cried "scam and voter fraud."

  • Donald Trump Makes A Mockery Of His Election Freakout With Doozy Of A Typo

    The former president's online rant packed significantly less of a punch because of a hilariously misspelled word.

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Canada ousted by Switzerland at Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Canada was eliminated from the Billie Jean King Cup after dropping two singles matches to Switzerland in the women's international tennis competition on Friday. Bianca Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., fell 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Viktorija Golubic in the opener, before Montreal’s Leylah Fernandez dropped a 6-0, 7-5 straight-set decision to Belinda Bencic. "Today was super up-and-down," Andreescu said after her match. "I fought as hard as I could. "I felt like I could have play

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions