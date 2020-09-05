The Trump campaign wants to paint Biden as left-wing, despite his moderate record

President Donald Trump and his surrogates are trying to cast Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a “Trojan horse” who is campaigning for the White House as a moderate but if elected, would unleash a socialist, left-wing agenda on the country.

But the argument may fall flat, political experts say, because Biden doesn't fit the image of a wild-eyed liberal – and his record doesn't match up with the GOP rhetoric.

The strategy would have been far easier if Democrats had nominated a progressive candidate, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, political strategists say. But it's hard to vilify a centrist.

“The best political attacks are those that have the virtue of being true, especially if they can use an opponent’s own words verifying that truth in a political ad,” said Whit Ayres, a longtime Republican pollster at North Star Opinion Research. “They are not true of Joe Biden, based upon his decades of experience in elected office. The Trojan horse attack is the best they can do, given his record.”

Biden said Monday in a Pittsburgh speech that voters knew him and his story. Biden spent 36 years in the Senate and has been criticized as too close to corporate interests and during the presidential campaign as too tough on crime. But he has adopted more progressive positions to unite different segments of the party.

“Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?” Biden said.

The dueling messages come as polls are tightening with less than two months before the Nov. 3 election.

Biden leads Trump nationally in a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, 50% to 43%, and in nine out of 11 battleground states, according to Morning Consult. But the race remains fluid. Biden's 7-percentage-point advantage in the Suffolk poll is narrower than the 12-point lead he held in the survey in June.

The contrast between the candidates was crystal clear this week in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the scene of violent protests after the police shooting Aug. 23 of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed.

Trump toured burned-out buildings Tuesday and called for stricter law enforcement “to halt the political violence” and support police officers.

“Reckless, far-left politicians continue to push the destructive message that our nation and our law enforcement are oppressive or racist,” Trump said, without mentioning Biden by name.

Biden met Thursday with Blake’s relatives in Milwaukee and spoke with him by phone before meeting with Kenosha residents, to hear their concerns in a church. Biden said if elected, he would create a White House commission with police and civil rights activists to address the country’s institutional racism he said still exists after 400 years.

“This is the first chance we’ve had in a generation, in my view, to deal and to cut another slice off of institutional racism,” Biden said.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll conducted Aug. 12, after Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate, found the Democratic ticket is viewed as more moderate than the GOP ticket of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The poll asked 1,990 registered voters to place the candidates on a scale from 1 meaning "very liberal" to 7 meaning "very conservative." The results placed Biden at 2.8 and Harris at 2.5 – closer to the moderate center of 4 – than Trump at 5.8 and Pence at 6.

"The Trump campaign’s attempt to frame Harris as a radical who would be the one actually pulling the strings in a Biden administration also faces another roadblock: Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are perceived as more extreme than either candidate on the Democratic ticket," said the Morning Consult report on the poll.