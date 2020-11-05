Trump campaign tells supporters to 'FIGHT BACK' as US election remains undeclared

Donald Trump’s campaign called on supporters to “FIGHT BACK” amid baseless claims that Democrats had tried to “STEAL” an undecided election.

In an email on Thursday, the Trump campaign appeared to incite action and attacked “the Left,” who were said to want to “STEAL” the 2020 election, without evidence.

“I’m calling on YOU to step up and FIGHT BACK,” he told supporters. “Your support is critical right now.”

Those comments come within a month of calls for White supremacists to "stand back and stand by,” and as armed supporters protested outside vote counting locations on Wednesday night.

Around 200 of the Republican president’s supporters, some armed with rifles and handguns, assembled outside an election office in Phoenix, Arizona, with demands for Republican votes to be counted, reported Reuters.

That came amid rumours that Republican ballots were not being counted in the state, where Mr Trump’s early lead over the Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, had slipped away as votes were tallied.

While in Detroit, some 30 people, mostly Republicans, were blocked from entering a vote-counting facility amid unfounded claims that the vote count in Michigan was fraudulent, with calls to stop counting.

Both claims were without basis, and were largely spread by the president, who called Tuesday’s vote "a fraud on the American public", and claimed without basis that Republicans had won the vote.

That was not true, with no outcome declared in a number of battleground states on Thursday, while it is not unusual for states to count votes for days, or sometimes even weeks, after voting ends.

Fraud, meanwhile, is very rare in US elections.

