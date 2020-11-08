Trump’s Campaign Team Mocked for Booking ‘Wrong’ Four Seasons

On Saturday, 7 November, shortly before the US media called the election in favour of Joe Biden, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce that there would be a “Lawyer press conference” at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. The tweet created some major confusion about where it would be held.

“Lawyers Press Conference at Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 am,” the president had tweeted on Sunday morning, which has since been deleted.

At first, it seemed that Trump is referring to the four-star hotel in the city but this was quickly clarified.

Turns out it was not the noted hotel, but Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a suburban business located in the outskirts of Philadelphia. Trump again tweeted saying: “Four Season’s Landscaping!”

Trump then sent out a third tweet which read: “Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping – 11:30 am!”

Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Also Read: Post Projected Victory of Joe Biden, #HowdyModi Trends on Twitter

Soon after the President’s blunder, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia tweeted a clarification: “To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping – no relation with the hotel.”

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel.

— Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

The location mixup quickly went viral on Twitter. Many journalists and comedians took to Twitter and expressed their feelings on yet another faux pas buy the Trump team.

Josh Wingrove, a reporter at Bloomberg News took to Twitter and mockingly said that Trump is a “hotelier at heart”.

Trump, a hotelier at heart, announces a press conference at Philadelphia's "Four Seasons" at 11, before specifying it's at Four Seasons Total Landscaping at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/HmTIPeukNG — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 7, 2020

CNN host Jake Tapper took a dig at Trump’s faux pas and said: “Some say the world will end in fire/Others say at Four Seasons Total Landscaping north of the Tacony-Palmyra bridge,” Tapper tweeted.

Some say the world will end in fire/

Others say at Four Seasons Total Landscaping north of the Tacony-Palmyra bridge, near the porn shop

— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 8, 2020

Comedian Christine Nangle created a short video on the hilarious faux pas. Many compared the bizarre occasion to something from a political satire such as Thick Of It or Veep, Guardian reported.

I work at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in PA pic.twitter.com/cX6bIMkag8 — Christine Nangle (@nanglish) November 8, 2020

Voxpop journalist Aaron Rupar and said: “The Trump campaign accidentally booking a press conference at something called Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia instead of the Four Seasons hotel they intended is such a perfectly dysfunctional way for this to end. The writers really outdid themselves,” he tweeted.

The Trump campaign accidentally booking a press conference at something called Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia instead of the Four Seasons hotel they intended is such a perfectly dysfunctional way for this to end. The writers really outdid themselves. pic.twitter.com/ReBGskwOSq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2020

Also Read: Donald Trump Goes Golfing As US News Networks Call Joe Biden’s Win

Tech editor at CNN, Seth Fiegerman tweeted: “It started with a ride down an escalator and ended with a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping.”

When the history books look back at this period, the first sentence should be: “It started with a ride down an escalator and ended with a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping.” — Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) November 7, 2020

SNL writer Zack Bornstein said that he could write jokes on this major faux pas for 800 years.

I could write jokes for 800 years and I'd never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium. pic.twitter.com/P45HV1daD9 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 8, 2020