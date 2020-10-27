Trump campaign takes over YouTube masthead with ads including ‘zombie’ Biden

The Trump campaign has taken over YouTube’s homepage for a 24-hour period in the run up to the election, with one of the adverts presenting Democratic rival Joe Biden as a zombie.

According to a report by Breitbart News, the president's reelection campaign invested a seven-figure amount on the ad buy on the platform.

At midnight on the east coast, a host of videos promoting the president ahead of election day appeared on the platform, with some boasting more unique concepts than others.

Some of the more typical adverts celebrate Mr Trump’s achievements from his presidency providing statistics and backdrops of patriotic pictures of the president, the newspaper reported.

Other videos launch attacks against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. In one the president doubles down on his unfounded accusations of corruption within the Biden family.

One of the more peculiar videos features a 30-minute loop of a 15-second ad warning that Mr Biden is a “zombie”, urging Americans to vote for Trump to prevent a zombie uprising.

Another advert from the campaign commends the president’s work on work on criminal justice reform, featuring a number of individuals who were pardoned by Mr Trump.

The two presidential campaigns have been vying from the prime advertising space on YouTube’s homepage throughout the election cycle, as the masthead reportedly has more reach than CNN and MSNBC put together.

The Biden team launched a “Take back the internet” campaign at the end of September placing ads on a number of homepages including Youtube, AOL, Yahoo!, CNN, Fox News and others, The New York Post reported.

The Trump campaign is said to have made its ad deals with Google, who own YouTube back in 2019 before former vice president Mr Biden was selected as Democratic nominee.

Campaign sources told Breitbart News that the ad buy is in the seven-figure range and that the Trump campaign would also be taking over the masthead on Election Day.

