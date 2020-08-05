Trump campaign sues state of Nevada over mail-in ballot law ahead of November election

President Donald Trump's campaign has filed a lawsuit against the state of Nevada in an effort to stop the state's recently passed measure that would send ballots to all registered voters for the November election.
As first reported in the Nevada Independent, the lawsuit claims "electoral process cannot function properly if it lacks integrity and results in chaos. Put simply, the American people must be able to trust that the result is the product of a free and fair election.
"Nevada’s recently enacted election laws — collectively, AB4 — fall far short of this standard," the lawsuit states.
Nevada lawmakers on Sunday passed AB4 on a party-line vote, adding the state to a growing list of U.S. states mailing active voters ballots ahead of the November election.
The bill was signed into law Monday by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Nevada joins seven states that plan on automatically sending voters mail ballots, including California and Vermont, which moved earlier this summer to adopt automatic mail ballot policies.
Trump called the bill’s passage “an illegal late night coup” in a tweet Monday morning. He accused Sisolak of exploiting COVID-19 to ensure votes in Nevada would favor Democrats.
Trump on Monday claimed that he has the authority to issue an executive order on mail-in ballots.
“I have the right to do it," Trump told reporters at a White House press conference on Monday. "We haven't gotten there yet, we'll see what happens.”
Nearly all election procedures are governed on a state-by-state basis, with the remainder set by Congress or enshrined in the Constitution. There is no precedent or apparent authority for Trump to try to curtail the use of mail-in ballots by executive order.
Trump's claimed authority comes days after he publicly floated a delay to the Nov. 3 presidential election, a notion was met with swift bipartisan blowback.
Nevada bill allows mail-in, in-person voting
In Nevada's June primary, the state mailed all active voters absentee ballots and only opened a limited number of polling places to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske told lawmakers Friday that she wasn’t aware of any fraud in the process.
Limited polling places in Reno and Las Vegas resulted in lines of up to eight hours.
The bill signed on Sunday requires at least 140 polling places throughout the state, including 100 in Clark County, which had 179 in the November 2018 election.
In states such as Colorado and Oregon, which have mailed all voters ballots for years, the procedure is cheaper than holding an in-person election. But Cegavske said the equipment, education, printing and postage would cost the Secretary of State’s office an additional $3 million, not including costs to counties, which distribute and tabulate ballots.
Nevada spent more than $4 million in federal relief dollars in the June primary, most of which it funneled to counties. More than $1 million went toward leasing counting and sorting machines to accommodate a greater number of absentee ballots.
Cegavske, the state’s top election official and only Republican to hold statewide office, opposed the revised procedures. She blasted the Democratic-controlled Legislature for excluding her from discussions and said she saw a draft of the bill only a day before the vote in the state Assembly.
“We were not involved in this bill’s writing at all ... I wish somebody would have asked us about because we could have told you what we had planned,” she said Friday.
AB4 gave the governor the power to command the secretary of state to adjust election procedures during a declared state of emergency. It passed on a party-line vote through both the state Senate and Assembly, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed.
Republicans were particularly distressed with provisions of the bill that expand who is allowed collect and hand in ballots. They warned it would enable a practice detractors call “ballot harvesting,” in which volunteers working for political groups collect and turn in large quantities of ballots to tip the scales in elections.
Democrats argued allowing people other than family members to return ballots would help groups like members of Nevada’s 32 tribes, who have historically faced difficulty voting and live far form polling places and seniors – who may need assistance with voting and fear venturing to the polls.
In the June 2020 election, all voters were mailed ballots and 1.6% voted in-person on Election Day, a tiny share compared to the 34.2% that voted in-person in the November 2018 election.
Trump casts doubt on election integrity
Trump has increasingly sought to cast doubt on November’s election and the expected pandemic-induced surge in mail-in and absentee voting — particularly as he has found himself trailing in public and private polling. Trump has called remote voting options the “biggest risk” to his re-election. His campaign and the Republican Party have sued to combat the practice, which was once a significant advantage for the GOP.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting and the states that use it exclusively say they have necessary safeguards in place to ensure that a hostile foreign actor doesn’t disrupt the vote. Election security experts say voter fraud is rare in all forms of balloting, including by mail.
In addition to his claims of fraud, Trump argued that voting by mail would delay the determination of the election's victor, noting that the winner of a New York Democratic congressional primary vote conducted by mail weeks ago remains undeclared. Trump said he believes that race would need to be “rerun."
Trump claimed the challenge would be greater in a presidential election, where the Electoral College could come down to just one state, and some states allow mail-in ballots to be received up to a week after Election Day.
“You’ll never know who won that state,” Trump said Monday of Nevada's expansion of mail voting.
In Florida, a different opinion
But on Tuesday, Trump encouraged voters in the critical swing state of Florida to vote by mail after months of criticizing the practice.
His encouragement follows a surge in Democratic requests to vote for mail in Florida, a state that Trump almost certainly must win to secure a second term. Democrats currently have about 1.9 million Floridians signed up to vote by mail this November, almost 600,000 more than the Republicans’ 1.3 million, according to the Florida Secretary of State.
In 2016, both sides had about 1.3 million signed up before the general election.
“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany rejected the notion that the president has changed his views. She said he supports absentee voting by mail for a reason, as opposed to states mailing out ballots to all voters regardless of whether they requested them. Most election officials say there is little effective difference between absentee voting and voting by mail.
Trump elaborated on why he supports voting by mail in Florida, but not elsewhere.
“They’ve been doing this over many years and they’ve made it really terrific," Trump said.
“This took years to do," he added. "This doesn’t take weeks or months. In the case of Nevada, they’re going to be voting in a matter of weeks. And you can’t do that.”
Yet Florida hardly has a history of flawless elections, most notably in 2000 when the state's disputed vote count had to be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court, delivering the presidency to George W. Bush over Al Gore.
Precedent for mail-in voting
More voters during this year's primary elections opted to vote by mail, and several states relaxed restrictions for voting absentee through the mail. Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida primary earlier this year.
Five states have relied on mail-in ballots since even before the coronavirus pandemic raised concerns about voting in person, but there is no evidence to support Trump's assertion that voting by mail leads to widespread fraud.
States that use mail-in votes exclusively say they have necessary safeguards in place to ensure that a hostile foreign actor doesn’t disrupt the vote. Election security experts say voter fraud is rare in all forms of balloting, including by mail.
