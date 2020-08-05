Trump campaign sues state of Nevada over mail-in ballot law ahead of November election

President Donald Trump's campaign has filed a lawsuit against the state of Nevada in an effort to stop the state's recently passed measure that would send ballots to all registered voters for the November election.

As first reported in the Nevada Independent, the lawsuit claims "electoral process cannot function properly if it lacks integrity and results in chaos. Put simply, the American people must be able to trust that the result is the product of a free and fair election.

"Nevada’s recently enacted election laws — collectively, AB4 — fall far short of this standard," the lawsuit states.

Nevada lawmakers on Sunday passed AB4 on a party-line vote, adding the state to a growing list of U.S. states mailing active voters ballots ahead of the November election.

The bill was signed into law Monday by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Nevada joins seven states that plan on automatically sending voters mail ballots, including California and Vermont, which moved earlier this summer to adopt automatic mail ballot policies.

Trump called the bill’s passage “an illegal late night coup” in a tweet Monday morning. He accused Sisolak of exploiting COVID-19 to ensure votes in Nevada would favor Democrats.

Trump on Monday claimed that he has the authority to issue an executive order on mail-in ballots.

“I have the right to do it," Trump told reporters at a White House press conference on Monday. "We haven't gotten there yet, we'll see what happens.”

Nearly all election procedures are governed on a state-by-state basis, with the remainder set by Congress or enshrined in the Constitution. There is no precedent or apparent authority for Trump to try to curtail the use of mail-in ballots by executive order.

Trump's claimed authority comes days after he publicly floated a delay to the Nov. 3 presidential election, a notion was met with swift bipartisan blowback.

Nevada bill allows mail-in, in-person voting

In Nevada's June primary, the state mailed all active voters absentee ballots and only opened a limited number of polling places to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske told lawmakers Friday that she wasn’t aware of any fraud in the process.

Limited polling places in Reno and Las Vegas resulted in lines of up to eight hours.

The bill signed on Sunday requires at least 140 polling places throughout the state, including 100 in Clark County, which had 179 in the November 2018 election.

In states such as Colorado and Oregon, which have mailed all voters ballots for years, the procedure is cheaper than holding an in-person election. But Cegavske said the equipment, education, printing and postage would cost the Secretary of State’s office an additional $3 million, not including costs to counties, which distribute and tabulate ballots.

Nevada spent more than $4 million in federal relief dollars in the June primary, most of which it funneled to counties. More than $1 million went toward leasing counting and sorting machines to accommodate a greater number of absentee ballots.

Cegavske, the state’s top election official and only Republican to hold statewide office, opposed the revised procedures. She blasted the Democratic-controlled Legislature for excluding her from discussions and said she saw a draft of the bill only a day before the vote in the state Assembly.

“We were not involved in this bill’s writing at all ... I wish somebody would have asked us about because we could have told you what we had planned,” she said Friday.

AB4 gave the governor the power to command the secretary of state to adjust election procedures during a declared state of emergency. It passed on a party-line vote through both the state Senate and Assembly, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed.

Republicans were particularly distressed with provisions of the bill that expand who is allowed collect and hand in ballots. They warned it would enable a practice detractors call “ballot harvesting,” in which volunteers working for political groups collect and turn in large quantities of ballots to tip the scales in elections.

