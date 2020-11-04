Trump campaign spews lawsuits to stop the clock on voting

As the vote count ground on Wednesday in an excruciatingly tight presidential race that seemed to be moving inexorably against him, President Trump took to the courts in an increasingly desperate effort to challenge the results.

“They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP,” Trump said Wednesday in one of several tweets that Twitter flagged for misleading or false information. “Likewise, Michigan and others!”

Eyeing key states that are critical to securing a victory, Trump has cast aspersions on the ballot-counting processes in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. With the results still pending early Wednesday, Trump declared that he would petition the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes. Later Wednesday, Trump’s campaign announced it filed a complaint in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until the campaign is provided access to observe the ballots being opened and counted, according to a statement from its campaign.

Most recently, Trump’s campaign announced late Wednesday afternoon that it’s suing to stop counting in Pennsylvania until “Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law,” the campaign said in a statement.

But in Arizona, where he was running behind Biden, Trump wasn’t trying to halt the count, and said he believed additional ballots would put him ahead.

The Trump campaign also filed a motion to intervene in Pennsylvania Republican Party v. Boockvar, a case in which the Pennsylvania GOP challenged a state Supreme Court order that allowed mailed ballots received up to three days after Election Day to be counted. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the GOP last month, but was asked to reconsider its ruling.

The cases are among many civil lawsuits filed over the election process in the months leading up to the election, which have mostly been settled. Such litigation usually starts at the local level, where elections are handled, but may rise to the U.S. Supreme Court if a constitutional question is involved.

The recent cases, however, come as the nation awaits the results of the race. Whether any of these cases have any real impact on the election remains to be seen, but law experts who spoke to Yahoo News were skeptical of their validity.

“I just don't really see a path to victory on these Hail Mary claims,” Wendy Weiser, vice president of the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, told Yahoo News. “This is a distraction.”

Paul M. Smith, an elections expert at Georgetown University Law Center and the vice president for litigation and strategy at the Campaign Legal Center, told Yahoo News that a legitimate case has to have “something that would suggest that the election was stolen from you or mishandled in some way,” he said. “The recount is what you usually use to identify that.”

Smith said that the campaign could have arguments that certain ballots shouldn’t be allowed, which the Trump campaign is arguing in Pennsylvania.

“But I think that's a lot of rhetoric,” Smith added, noting that the U.S. Supreme Court handed Republicans a win in October when it declined to extend the deadline for absentee ballots in Wisconsin. “I don't think they can just figure out a way to take the election back just by having lawyers run around [with] scorched-earth litigation tactics.”

