Trump sues to stop vote-counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania; claims late ballots mixed with others in Georgia

The Trump campaign announced Wednesday it is pursuing court actions to stop ballot counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and to prevent the counting of absentee ballots in Georgia that it claims arrived after an Election Day deadline.

Launching a multi-state legal battle to secure a second White House term over Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the campaign also made plans to seek a recount in Wisconsin.

The announcements of the Pennsylvania and Michigan lawsuits came shortly before Biden was projected Wednesday afternoon to win Michigan. As of Wednesday afternoon, he led President Donald Trump by approximately 46,000 votes, with 96% of the estimated votes tallied.

Although thousands of Michigan votes remain to be counted, many are from absentee ballots in traditional Democratic strongholds. And although Trump leads in Pennsylvania's incomplete vote counts, his lead has narrowed as absentee and mail ballots continue to be tabulated.

In unfolding national counts, Trump and Biden remain locked in a tight race that focuses on incomplete voting totals in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada.

Biden was projected as the winner in Wisconsin on Wednesday, hours after Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien announced plans to seek a recall. "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” he said.

Taken together, the legal challenges are aimed at wiping out enough mail and absentee ballots to change the election outcomes before presidential electors could be awarded to Biden.

Michigan suit seeks to halt counting

The Michigan lawsuit alleges the Trump campaign has not gotten adequate access to areas in election boards where ballots are being counted, according to the filing and a statement from Stepien. The statement did not specify where that was a problem.

"President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law," Stepien said in a news release.

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access," the statement said.

The filing also alleges that Michigan election boards haven't complied with a state law that requires one inspector from each major political party at ballot counting locations. Election-related decisions and actions by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson "have undermined the right of all Michigan voters — including the voters bringing this action — to participate in fair and lawful elections," the filing alleged.

Benson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit or the Trump campaign allegations.

“Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately,” said Ryan Jarvi, the press secretary for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, in a written statement.

The case is similar to one announced in Pennsylvania, where the campaign is suing to halt vote counting "until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law."

Georgia suit claims late ballots were mixed with others

Late Wednesday, Trump's legal team filed a lawsuit in Georgia Superior Court that seeks to enforce the state's election laws.

The filing alleges that absentee ballots received after the 7 p.m. deadline on Election Day were not stored in a way that prevented inadvertent or intentional counting. That "harms the interests of the Trump Campaign and President Trump because it could lead to the dilution of legal votes cast in support of President Trump," the court filing said.

Georgia law requires late absentee ballots to be stored unopened for a set period of time and eventually destroyed along with other ballots, the suit says.

