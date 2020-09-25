Trump campaign’s patriotic economic advert used Russian stock footage

Donald Trump is running a patriotic “made in the USA” campaign ad that features footage manufactured in Russia.

The president’s latest ad focuses on the economy and shows factory workers in hard hats and children playing in a field.

“We built the greatest economy in world history and now we’re doing it again,” the advert boasts.

But eight seconds into the advert it cuts to a conveyor belt with boxes labelled ‘MADE IN USA’, which were created by Russian-based photographer and illustrator Novikov Aleksey, the Daily Beast reports.

And they state that in the Shutterstock listing for the footage there are also ‘MADE IN IRAN’, ‘MADE IN RUSSIA’ and ‘MADE IN CHINA’ versions available.

The same advert for Mr Trump also uses footage of an Illinois steel plant that fired more than 700 workers in the spring, according to Vice News.

It is not the first time the campaign has got into difficulty with their ads.

Earlier this month one online ad ran over footage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and asked Americans to “support our troops”, while showing stock footage and images of Russian military weapons and fighter jets.

And in August Mr Trump’s campaign manipulated footage of Joe Biden to falsely show him “isolated” in the basement of his Delaware home.