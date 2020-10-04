Trump campaign guru Parscale came to Fort Lauderdale for politics, fun. Then came the meltdown.

At 6 feet, 8 inches tall, campaign strategist Brad Parscale literally stood atop the political world after his boss, Donald Trump, trounced the Republican field in the 2016 Florida primary and overcame Hillary Clinton in the critical Sunshine State to claim the presidential election.

Though the digital guru hailed from Texas, he started scouting locations to live in Florida, a key swing state, just a year after Trump’s victory. Parscale zeroed in on Fort Lauderdale, said one person who has known him for years, because it was conveniently located between Miami and Trump’s palatial property at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

Plus, while it was more buttoned down than South Beach, the city offered similar sun, sand and fun — and, the person said, Parscale, 44, had a reputation for being “a wild guy, a risk taker.”

“Fort Lauderdale is known for being a place to have a good time, while still being respectable and geographically central,” said the person. “He chose Fort Lauderdale probably because it suited his lifestyle.”

In just two years, records show, he bought three separate waterfront properties in the city, collectively worth more than $4 million. Still — until his video-recorded takedown by police this past week after an apparent emotional crisis — Parscale appeared to keep a relatively low-profile in the upscale Seven Isles neighborhood. It’s a community of waterfront homes and mansions, many boasting expensive boats and yachts in the backyard, just a bike ride from the restaurants and shops of Las Olas Boulevard, the heart of the Fort Lauderdale social scene.

A few neighbors, who declined to be named, said they were shocked by the meltdown, calling him a “great guy.” When he hung around his $2.4 million house, he seemed to fit right in. After his demotion as campaign manager in July, news photographers caught him at his home looking laid back — shirtless, in shorts, big Panama hat, beer in one hand, cellphone in the other. It was pretty much the same outfit he wore last week when police responded to his wife’s calls that he was threatening to kill himself and perhaps others.

Coincidentally, another high-profile Trump confidant, Roger Stone — whose conviction on charges of lying to Congress and other charges related to Russian meddling in the 2016 election was overturned by the president this summer — said in a text message that he lives a few blocks from Parscale. But “we have never had any interaction.”

Parscale’s life suddenly imploded last Sunday morning. Fort Lauderdale police, responding to a call that he was carrying a gun and threatening to kill himself, tackled and cuffed him outside the waterfront home he shares with his wife, Candice. Shirtless and carrying a beer, Parscale was involuntarily placed in a local hospital for 72 hours under the state’s Baker Act.

A police petition — approved Wednesday by a judge to temporarily confiscate a small arsenal of firearms from his multimillion-dollar home — portrayed Parscale as emotionally unstable, a heavy drinker who in recent weeks has been physically abusing his wife, brandishing guns and threatening to shoot himself or others.

Parscale “poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself or others by having a firearm or any ammunition in his custody or control,” a Fort Lauderdale police detective wrote in the petition filed to seize his weapons. Police have not filed criminal charges, primarily because his wife, Candice, who accused Parscale of hitting her, took back her original statement.

The couple released a statement to Politico late Wednesday saying that Parscale, who remained working for the Trump campaign as a senior data strategist, was leaving the campaign entirely because of the “overwhelming stress on his family.” His wife also told Politico that police had misconstrued her statement and that her husband “was not violent toward me that day or any day prior.”

“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress,” Parscale told the Internet news site.

On Thursday, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh avoided talking about Parscale’s problems with the police. “We simply hope for the best for Brad and his family.,” he said. “We’ll leave it at that.”

