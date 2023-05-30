Trump Campaign Gets Brutal Reminder After Memorial Day Video

Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign tweeted this solemn video to honor fallen U.S. soldiers on Memorial Day on Monday:

But the 54-second clip shared by the @TrumpWarRoom account ― which was posted after Trump had written an unhinged, all-caps rant all about himself to mark the day on his Truth Social platform ― prompted a deluge of critical comments.

Twitter users highlighted the many insulting and offensive things the former president has said about veterans and military families in the past.

They also brought up Trump’s multiple deferments to avoid combat in the Vietnam War and his description of American war dead as “losers” and “suckers."

Draft dodger who insults our military out here for a photo op. — evie (@evieb52) May 30, 2023

