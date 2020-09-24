Trump Campaign Amplifies Video Falsely Claiming Biden Used Teleprompter In Interview

A misleading video spread on social media by supporters of President Donald Trump purportedly showing Democratic nominee Joe Biden losing his place while reading off of a teleprompter was debunked as false on Wednesday.

The clip made its way through the president’s inner circle after Trump supporter Courtney Holland tweeted it on Tuesday, exclaiming that Biden — who appeared to say “I lost that line” after answering a question during an interview — was “not a serious presidential candidate.” Her tweet was amplified by Eric Trump, who called the video “unreal,” and Trump communications strategist Jason Miller then shared the clip. Miller’s tweet was eventually retweeted by the president himself.

This is not serious journalism and this is not a serious presidential candidate. What disgusts me the most is how they are all in bed together just to try and pull one over on the American people.



Wake up America! pic.twitter.com/X1w1tWuhga — Courtney Holland Text COURTNEY to 88022 (@hollandcourtney) September 22, 2020

He’s not even pretending to look at the interviewer! https://t.co/rfaUJ7BlfH — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 23, 2020

In actuality, Biden was not reading off of a teleprompter. Instead, the Democratic candidate was engaged in an interview with Noticias Telemundo anchor José Díaz-Balart. The interview was arranged in a fashion where a screen had been set up to Biden’s left, displaying prerecorded footage of Telemundo viewers asking questions.

The version of the clip spread by Trump campaigners does not show that Biden was responding to a question in Spanish from a woman on his deportation policy. After the screen showing the woman went black, Biden said “I lost that lady” — not “I lost that line” — and Díaz-Balart explained that the pair could talk directly on the matter.

An explanation of the complete exchange was...

Continue reading on HuffPost