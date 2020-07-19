Trump's Mar-a-Lago Hoovered Up $400,000 In Campaign Funds In Just 2 Days, Records Reveal

Donald Trump’s campaign spent nearly $400,000 in donations on the president’s businesses over a two-day period earlier this year, according to financial filings with the Federal Election Commission.

The money was paid in 43 transactions from March 31 to April 1, according to second quarter records filed by the Trump Victory Committee, first spotted by the Open Secrets arm of the Center for Responsive Politics. Trump Victory is a joint fundraising committee of the president and the Republican National Committee.

The transactions were identified as payments for “facility rental/catering services” to the “Trump Hotel Collection.”

The president’s Trump Organization told Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold Friday that the money paid for a weeklong “donor retreat” at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf resort. The payments were broken down into several payments because the resort can’t handle credit card payments over $10,000, Fahrenthold was told. This “sounds odd, but it’s plausible,” he noted on Twitter.

In just two days, @realdonaldtrump’s campaign pumped $380K into Trump’s private business, in 43 separate payments. Trump Org says this was for a weeklong “donor retreat,” held in early March at Mar-a-Lago.

Campaign donations turned into private revenue for POTUS pic.twitter.com/1kf39vAqkt — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) July 17, 2020

That makes a total of some $17 million in RNC, and campaign and fundraising committee funds (so far) paid since 2016 to the Trump family, properties and businesses, noted CNBC and Open Secrets.

New @FEC filing: Trump Victory paid ~$400,000 to Trump Hotel in Q2 alone—steering over $3 MILLION in donations from presidential campaign donors to Trump family, properties & businesses with his 2020 re-election campaign & Trump MAGA joint fundraising cmte—$17.4M+ counting 2016 pic.twitter.com/jS7rp4258K — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) July 16, 2020

Fahrenthold said that Trump’s promise at the start of his presidency to keep the businesses he continues to own at arm’s length has “gone out the window.”

Trump is “using the presidency and his control over government money and over campaign money to put millions of dollars in the pocket of Donald Trump himself,” Fahrenthold told Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC (see the video up top). In the case of Trump’s campaign, “bingo, donors’ money becomes his private money.”

U.S. taxpayers also pump money directly into Trump properties to cover pricey room rates at his golf resorts for his accompanying Secret Service agents. Trump properties raked in some $500,000 from taxpayers for those costs from January 2017 to April 2018 alone, the Post reported.

Business executives and foreign leaders also spend an untold amount of money at Trump’s properties, which critics warn can serve as thinly veiled bribes for special favors and federal contracts doled out by the president.

Shortly after Trump’s election, Saudi-funded lobbyists spent more than $270,000 to rent rooms for close to 500 nights at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, the Post reported in 2018.

