Trump to campaign in 4 states - including in Biden's hometown - during week of Democratic National Convention

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will hit the road next week while Democrats rally around Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention.

Trump plans to visit four states that could go a long way toward deciding the fall race between him and Biden: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Arizona, the president said during a "tele-rally" with Wisconsin supporters on Wednesday.

"I'll be there very soon," Trump said.

A week-long series of events will include a visit to the city where Biden was born – Scranton, Pennsylvania – on Thursday, Aug. 19, the same day the former vice president is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech.

Noting that Biden plans to speak remotely from Delaware rather than travel to Milwaukee, Trump said during the tele-rally that Democrats are "going to ignore Wisconsin just like they did in 2016."

Trump carried Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Arizona as part of his Electoral College victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but some current polls show him trailing Biden in those states this year. Trump narrowly lost Minnesota four years ago, but aides feel he can turn that state in his favor this time around.

The Trump team discussed Trump's Democratic convention week schedule a day after Biden announced Harris would be his running mate.

As Democratic speakers critique the Trump administration, the president plans to be in battleground states drawing contrasts with Biden on issues like "law and order," health care, immigration, China and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of COVID concerns, Democrats are planning a virtual four-day convention based in Milwaukee. It will feature "nightly themes" devoted to "We the People," "Leadership Matters," A More Perfect Union," and "America's Promise," all to be capped by Biden's acceptance speech.

Trump plans to travel on three of the four days of the Democratic convention next week, said aides who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss scheduling.

The travel plan:

- Monday: Mankato, Minnesota, and Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Trump plans to speak about jobs and the economy at both stops, and is likely to discuss the civil unrest in Minneapolis and other cities as well.

– Tuesday: Yuma, Arizona, where immigration will be a major topic.

– Thursday: Scranton, where the president plans to discuss jobs and trade policy. His speech will come well before Biden makes his acceptance speech that night.

Trump and the Republicans have yet to announce most of their convention week events. The president has said he may deliver his nomination acceptance speech either at the White House or in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Donald Trump to campaign in 4 states during week of DNC