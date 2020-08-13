Trump Calls Fox Business Network to Rage About ‘Mad,’ ‘Crazy,’ ‘Yapping’ Powerful Women

Someone might need to remind President Donald Trump that women can actually vote in elections. In a week where Trump has already suggested it’s insulting to men for Joe Biden to pick a woman as a running mate, he’s now spent another interview raging against an array of powerful women who he says are too mean to him.

The president was up early Thursday to call into Fox Business Network at 7:30 a.m. Trump, being interviewing by Maria Bartiromo, was typically unfocused, contradictory, and confusing. But one thread that connected most of his answers is that he’s very angry that women in the Democratic Party and the U.S. media have the audacity to criticize or question him, and that he’d like them to be quiet.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s first target was Sen. Kamala Harris, who made history this week by being named by Biden as the first Black woman to feature on a major presidential ticket. Dismissing the ex-prosecutor as “sort of a madwoman,” he said: “She was so angry, such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I’ve never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group, and they were all angry.”

Trump went on to say Harris was part of a group of “seriously ill people” who questioned Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court. In reality, Harris’ grilling of the then-Supreme Court nominee was widely praised for its forcefulness.

Later in the Fox Business Network interview, Trump went after another of his favorite targets who just so happens to be a woman with power—Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). “AOC was a poor student. I won’t say where she went to school. It doesn’t matter,” said the president. He added: “This is not even a smart person.”

Trump also said Ocasio-Cortez “goes out and yaps,” seemingly upset that a politician has the nerve to deliver public speeches.

Next on the female hit-list was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Trump boldly predicted that the Republicans would take back the House in November because the California Democrat is “stone-cold crazy.”

Just ahead of Thursday’s interview, Trump attacked another powerful woman on Twitter, describing MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski as the “ditzy airhead wife” of co-host and husband Joe Scarborough. However, Brzezinski then used her platform to hit back at the president and noticed a trend in his attacks.

According to Mediaite, on her show Thursday morning, Brzezinski said: “What’s your thing with women? You have a lot of problem with women, like you’re scared of them or something. I think the Kamala [Harris] thing has you freaked out. but I’ve noticed it’s all over the place. You get really like stressed out by women.”

The host added: “You have to say things that are sort of triggering about women that are like back from the 1950s. You’re calling us ‘housewives’ when you talk about voters. Every time Kaitlyn Collins from CNN or Paula Reid from CBS... ask you a question, you scurry off the stage. You get scared like a little baby.”





