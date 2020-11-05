Trump calls for disenfranchising American voters, but his tweets are toothless

President Trump said Thursday morning that he wants to stop counting votes, which would disenfranchise millions of Americans who have cast legitimate ballots in the presidential election.

“Stop the count,” Trump tweeted at two different times Thursday morning. Even as he did so, Democrat Joe Biden led in enough states that if the vote-counting were immediately halted — which it will not be — Biden would be declared the next president.

Votes are still being counted in all 50 states, in fact, because that is how the process works, including ballots from overseas — a large amount of which were cast by members of the military. But there are four states that have yet to be fully decided, leaving the result of the presidential contest still unclear.

As of Thursday morning, Biden has a narrow lead in Nevada and Arizona, while Trump has the edge in Pennsylvania and Georgia. The count in all four states is proceeding slowly.

If the vote count were stopped in Nevada and Arizona, Biden would be declared the winner of 270 Electoral College votes and would be the president-elect. Even if Trump held on to Pennsylvania and Georgia, where his lead is slipping, he would fall short of 270 Electoral College votes necessary to win the presidency.

A slow count was expected in Pennsylvania, because the state legislature there ignored a chorus of warnings from Republicans and Democrats alike that mail ballots should be opened a week or two before Election Day so they could be counted quickly. But Pennsylvania Republicans used this issue as a bargaining chip in a political negotiation, and nothing was done in the weeks before the election to avoid a delay in counting votes.

Trump and the GOP also knew far in advance of Election Day that Pennsylvania’s vote count would swing toward Biden as mail ballots were counted. Trump made numerous baseless claims about mail voting being vulnerable to cheating over the summer, and by the fall polling showed that Democrats were far more likely to vote by mail than Republicans.

In Pennsylvania, the polling was predictive, with Democratic voters casting nearly 1.7 million mail and absentee ballots, and Republicans casting just over 600,000. Voters with no affiliation cast another 207,000 mail or absentee ballots.

And as expected, Biden is closing in on Trump in Pennsylvania as mail ballots are counted. About two-thirds of the votes were tabulated as of Thursday morning. Trump led Biden by about 130,000 votes, and there were over 600,000 mail ballots left to be counted.

Trump has tried to conflate mail ballots that are being counted after Election Day with mail ballots that arrived after Election Day. He made the false and incorrect claim on Twitter that “any vote that came in after Election Day will not be counted.”

There is litigation in Pennsylvania over mail ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on Election Day. As of now, any ballot with a postmark before November 3 at 8 p.m., or without a postmark, can be counted if it arrives by 5 p.m. this Friday. Republicans are challenging that in court, and that’s the one lawsuit they’ve filed among many that could end up back at the Supreme Court.

