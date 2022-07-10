Trump Calls Elon Musk a “Bulls– Artist,’ Internet Dies Laughing

Former President Donald Trump dubbed Elon Musk a “bulls— artist” during a campaign rally held Saturday in Alaska, prompting a plethora of social media users to point out the irony and hypocrisy in such a statement.

In a brief snub against the Tesla CEO, Trump claimed that Musk had told him he had voted for him, when he, in fact, had never voted for a Republican before. “I said, ‘I didn’t know that,’” Trump continued. “He told me he voted for me, so he’s another bulls— artist.”

He also added that Musk will not buy Twitter, saying that the deal is a “mess,” before plugging his own far-right wing platform Truth Social.

“Trump calling Elon Musk a ‘bulls— artist’ is appropriate,” one social media user wrote. After all, it takes one to know one.”

Last month, the SpaceX founder tweeted that he voted for a Republican for the first time, endorsing Mayra Flores, who flipped a Democratic House seat for Texas. “Massive red wave in 2022,” he declared.

BREAKING: Donald Trump slams right-wing billionaire Elon Musk for claiming that he's never voted Republican before, saying "I didn't know that, he told me he voted for me" and calls him "another bullshit artist." RT IF YOU THINK BOTH OF THEM ARE BAD FOR AMERICA! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) July 10, 2022

Trump calling Elon Musk a "bullshit artist" is the most satisfying temper tantrum for a man who knows he's not getting his Twitter account back. — James is PRO-CHOICE (@funkeymonkey83) July 10, 2022

Elon Musk has become an enemy of MAGA seemingly overnight. Trump’s ire is likely because Musk has signaled support for DeSantis, while others feel betrayed that he is no longer “saving free speech” after backing out of his Twitter offer. It’s a lose-lose all around. https://t.co/sLnov9x6lu — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 10, 2022

