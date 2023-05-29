Trump Calls On DeSantis To Stop 'Woke' Disney In Flip-Flop On Feud

Donald Trump mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over not putting a stop to “woke” Disney “long ago” weeks after the former president called his challenger’s feud with the company “all so unnecessary.”

Trump, in a Truth Social post, criticized Disney for being a “Woke and Disgusting shadow” of its old self before taking aim at DeSantis, who has been in a feud with the company since its opposition of the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“Disney has become a Woke and Disgusting shadow of its former self, with people actually hating it,” Trump wrote on Sunday.

“Must go back to what it once was, or the “market” will do irreparable damage. This all happened during the Governorship of “Rob” DeSanctimonious. Instead of complaining now, for publicity reasons only, he should have stopped it long ago. Would have been easy to do - Still is!”

Trump’s attack comes as Disney, amid its ongoing war with the governor, recently called off its $1 billion plan for an expansion in Florida that would have brought in over 2,000 jobs to the area, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The former president previously ripped the governor last month over the feud, claiming that a Disney-backed decision to leave Florida or a draw back on investments in the state would be “because of the Governor.”

“In the meantime, this is all so unnecessary, a political STUNT! Ron should work on the squatter MESS!” wrote Trump, who said Disney had “absolutely destroyed” the Florida governor.

Trump’s team later doubled down on the post in a press release titled “President Trump Is Always Right” on May 18. The former president, as recently as Thursday, also remarked on video about the “mess” of Disney and claimed that the Florida governor could’ve worked something out with the company.

Inbox: Trump campaign knocks DeSantis for Disney plans. pic.twitter.com/LXkB3NBlJw — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 18, 2023

Trump’s post is the latest in the feud between the two 2024 Republican presidential candidates. The former president roasted DeSantis’ entry into the presidential race last week while the two have also fought over how they tackled the COVID-19 pandemic.

