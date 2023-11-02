Trump brothers arrive at court ahead of testimony in family fraud trial

Donald Trump Jnr, front centre, and Eric Trump, left centre, outside New York State Supreme Court on Thursday - BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Donald Jnr and Eric Trump arrived at a New York court together on Thursday morning as the two brothers prepared to testify in their father’s $250 million (£205 million) civil fraud trial.

Having begun giving evidence on Wednesday, Donald Jnr, 45, returned to the witness stand to continue answering prosecutors’ questions on his role at the Trump Organization.

He will be followed later in the day by Eric, 39. The brothers are both executive vice presidents of the family’s business empire.

They have been named as co-defendants, along with their father, in a case brought by Letitia James, the New York attorney general, alleging years of financial misconduct at the company.

Ms James is seeking a $250 million fine and a ban on Mr Trump and his sons working as executives in New York.

The Trump Organization and the Trump family deny any wrongdoing.

Mr Trump senior is due to testify in the case on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump is fighting her order to appear in court to testify, with her lawyer questioning whether the court has jurisdiction over the former president’s daughter since she has not lived or worked in New York since 2017.

Donald Jnr spent around 90 minutes answering questions on the family business on Wednesday afternoon, during which he played down his knowledge or involvement in accounting and the preparation of the company’s financial statements.

Donald Jnr insisted on his lack of accounting knowledge during Wednesday's testimony - Seth Wenig/AP Photo

He drew occasional laughter in the courtroom with self-deprecating quips about his lack of financial acumen, a sharp contrast to the attack-dog persona he portrays when defending his father in the media.

He is currently facing further questions over the documents, which form the heart of the prosecution’s case.

During his testimony on Wednesday, it emerged that his father was preparing to reclaim control of his business empire in his final days in the White House.

While outwardly proclaiming that his 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud, Mr Trump senior was privately readying to resume his pre-presidential role as a property tycoon.

Evidence introduced by Ms James’s team during the trial on Wednesday revealed that – on Jan 15, 2021 – Mr Trump signed a document which would restore his control of a business trust after Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Mr Trump had relinquished control over the trust after entering the White House, to avoid potential conflicts of interest while in office.

He handed control to his eldest son, Donald Jnr and Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer at the time.