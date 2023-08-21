Trump bail set at $200,000 in Georgia election case

Donald Trump indicted in Georgia

A judge in Georgia overseeing former US President Donald Trump's election interference case has set a bail bond of $200,000 (£157,000).

Mr Trump and his 18 co-defendants have until midday Friday to surrender themselves to a court in Atlanta.

The bail filing says Mr Trump can remain free pending trial so long as he does not attempt to threaten or intimidate witnesses.

Mr Trump denies 13 charges, including racketeering and false statements.

"The defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a co-defendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," says the court filing posted on Monday.

"The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," the order adds.

Mr Trump is also banned from committing any crimes, and can only have contact with the other co-defendants in the case with lawyers present.

The order was signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the prosecution, and lawyers for Mr Trump.

Ms Willis has asked the judge to schedule arraignments - in which a defendant is formally charged and enters a guilty or not guilty plea - on 5 September.

She has also proposed that the trial begins in March.

Lawyers for Mr Trump were seen at the Fulton County court in Atlanta earlier on Monday.

According to reports, they were there to meet investigators and negotiate the bail bond's terms.

Barricades have been erected outside the court ahead of Mr Trump's anticipated surrender later this week.

Law enforcement officials from the Fulton County sheriff's office, which normally provides security to the courthouse, as well as the US Marshals Service and the US Secret Service, are helping to co-ordinate security.

The sheriff's office said on Monday the barricades would remain in place until Saturday. The accused have until noon local time on Friday to turn themselves in for processing.

Story continues

The first former or serving US president ever to be indicted, Mr Trump faces three other criminal cases.

He was charged last week alongside his co-defendants with attempting to subvert the will of the Georgia electorate by meddling in the state's election following his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Mr Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and called the charged politically motivated.

He is currently leading the Republican race to pick its next White House nominee to challenge the Democratic candidate, likely Mr Biden, in the 2024 presidential election.

On Monday, Mr Trump took to social media to attack Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who was heard in a recorded phone call resisting efforts by Mr Trump to interfere in the state's election-counting process in 2020.

Mr Trump has already said he will skip the first Republican televised debate on Wednesday evening.

"The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had," Mr Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday. "I will therefore not be doing the debates."

Sources close to Mr Trump say he has instead recorded an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Voting in the Republican primary - in which voters choose their party's nominee - is due to begin on 15 January 2024.