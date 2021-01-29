Trump discusses helping Republicans tack back House in 2022 as team boasts ‘popularity never been stronger’

Kevin McCarthy (right) said Donald Trump would help with the Republican Party’s 2022 congressional races (SAVE AMERICA PAC)

Donald Trump discussed helping the Republicans take back the House or Representatives as he met with the party’s leader in the congressional chamber.

But Mr Trump’s “Save America” political action committee the focus of his meeting with Kevin McCarthy was the goal of Republicans taking control of the House in the 2022 elections.

Its statement signalled Mr Trump could play a critical role in the fractured party’s future after it lost its Senate majority and the White House in the November election.

“President Trump’s popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time,” Save America said in statement.

Advisers had previously said Mr Trump has talked recently about forming an alternative to the Republican Party, the Patriot Party, which could have an impact in elections.

“President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House,” Save America said.

The meeting “was a very good and cordial one,” it added.

Mr McCarthy’s meeting with Mr Trump comes after he reportedly enraged the then-outgoing president by saying he bore responsibility for the deadly US Capitol riot.

Mr McCarthy later backtracked, saying he did not believe Mr Trump had provoked the assault.

They met on Thursday at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where Mr Trump now lives since leaving the White House on January 20.

Mr Trump faces a US Senate trial next month after the House impeached him on January 13 on a charge of inciting insurrection stemming from his incendiary speech to supporters before they stormed the Capitol.

He has falsely claimed that the November 3 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden was “rigged.”

Republicans picked up House seats in last November’s election, reducing Democrats’ majority in the chamber to a 221-211 margin.

Mr McCarthy said in a statement that Mr Trump had committed to electing Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022 and criticised Democrats for “impeaching a president who is now a private citizen.”

“A united conservative movement will strengthen the bonds of our citizens and uphold the freedoms our country was founded on,” he said.

