Trump Boasts About His Campaign Misrepresenting Rallies as ‘Peaceful Protests’ to Skirt COVID Restrictions

President Donald Trump boasted to supporters on Tuesday about his campaign intentionally misrepresenting itself in order to skirt coronavirus restrictions.

“Joe Biden and his party spent the entire summer cheering on the riots, rampaging for Democrat-run cities, labeling them as peaceful protesters. We call you peaceful protesters, you know why? Because they have rules in these Democrat-run states that if you’re campaigning, you cannot have more than five people. They did that for me,” the president told supporters during a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Commander in Chief has railed against lockdown restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 6 million Americans and killed nearly 190,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Trump: "We call you peaceful protesters. You know why? Because they have rules in these Democrat-run states that if you campaign you can't have more than 5 people. They did that for me." pic.twitter.com/Nr7JBL6re4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2020

“If you’re going to church—you can’t go to church any more! You can't go to church, you’ve got to stay in your house, you can’t do anything, but if you’re willing to riot, running down main street, stand on each others’ faces, do whatever the hell you want to do, you’re allowed to do that because you're considered a peaceful protester, so we decided to call all our rallies peaceful protests.”

To which municipal agency the campaign would have issued such descriptions of itself is unclear.

Trump’s campaign travel has resulted in dozens of new coronavirus infections among his own staff and his Secret Service guards.

Trump also stoked conspiracy theories about the Democratic governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, and his administration. Trump encouraged supporters to watch out for the “thieving, stealing, and robbing they do,” urging his supporters to be “poll watchers.”

“You have to be careful with those ballots. Watch those ballots. I don’t like it. You have a Democrat governor. You have all these Democrats. I don’t like it,” he said.

The president has spent months attempting to undermine the credibility of the upcoming election results, whether attacking the Postal Service and voting by mail or voting conducted in states with Democratic governors. He has repeatedly said outside forces “rigged” the 2016 election without evidence, despite winning.

