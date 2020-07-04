Trump boasts about accomplishments in July 4th video

President Donald Trump on Saturday afternoon tweeted a video wishing the country a happy Fourth of July.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump stands at the base of Mt. Rushmore as he and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's American Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

During most of the slightly over a minute-long video, Trump boasted about the accomplishments of his administration saying that pre-COVID, the United States was doing "better than any country had ever done in history" adding that we are now "getting close to fighting our way out of it."

"We have a country that's really making a comeback," the president said in the video and then touted, "we had the best unemployment numbers, we had the best employment numbers, we had the best stock market numbers that we ever had, we were doing better than any country had ever done in history.

PHOTO: An aerial flypast takes place as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's American Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

"And then we got hit with this terrible plague from China," Trump continued. "Now we are getting close to fighting our way out of it," he said, stating, "our jobs numbers are spectacular."

Trump's Fourth of July well wishes follows his speech at Mount Rushmore Friday night.

During Friday's speech, he made little mention of the surge in cases in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and instead dove head-first into the culture wars and away from any talk of unity. He railed against protesters throughout his remarks, calling them "angry mobs," which he says pose a "growing danger."

"Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children," Trump said. " ... Their goal is not a better America. Their goal is to end America."

PHOTO: President Donald Trump gives a speech as he attends South Dakota's American Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

His Mount Rushmore speech, attended by about 3,700 people, came as many states are rolling back their reopening plans and as the country posted another record-breaking day in the number of diagnosed coronavirus cases.

ABC News' Jordyn Phelps contributed to this report.

