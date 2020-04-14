Watch Trump Blame Everyone But Himself For Coronavirus In 'Daily Show' Supercut
“The Daily Show” is pleased to inform you that President Donald Trump has identified who’s to blame for the poor handling of the pandemic response: “Everyone but himself.”
The late-night show announced the “good news” on Monday night with a supercut recapping some of the president’s go-to scapegoats. These include the Obama administration, the World Health Organization, assorted state governors and China.
In reality, experts and critics say, the administration’s delayed response to the pandemic was largely due to Trump’s own downplaying of the virus to avoid hurting the stock market and his re-election efforts. He also ignored warnings from his own intelligence and health experts and failed to prepare the government for the outbreak.
Watch “The Daily Show” round-up of Trump’s blame game below:
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.