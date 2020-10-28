Trump or Biden's big economic challenge: millions of struggling Americans

By Jonnelle Marte

(Reuters) - The winner of the race for the White House will face a generation of low-to-middle income Americans struggling to get back to work because of a health crisis not seen in more than 100 years.

Whether it's President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden, the reality is grim: about half of the 22 million who lost their jobs during the pandemic are still out of work.

New hiring is slowing, dimming prospects for the low-wage workers hit hardest by job losses. Infections of the virus that killed more than 225,000 Americans are rising to new records. Hotels, transportation companies and food providers warn that more layoffs are coming, and the government aid that helped many pay the bills is long gone.

Securing a future for a vast, growing underclass "is the most important challenge America faces over the next few years, 10 years, 20 years," said Gene Ludwig, a former comptroller of the currency under President Bill Clinton and author of "The Vanishing American Dream," a book about the economic challenges facing lower and middle income Americans.

"We cannot sustain a democratic society that has these kinds of numbers of low and middle income people that aren't able to have a hope for the American dream and live decently."

Congressional Democrats and the Trump administration have been trying to negotiate a $2 trillion coronavirus aid bill, but many Senate Republicans object to the cost and question whether more stimulus is needed. A deal may not be reached until early 2021.





SAVINGS DRY UP

That's going to be too late for some.

Direct cash payments and enhanced unemployment benefits established by the CARES Act, which added $600 a week to state unemployment benefits, lifted more Americans out of poverty in April even as unemployment soared, according to research https://www.povertycenter.columbia.edu/news-internal/2020/covid-projecting-monthly-poverty by the Center on Poverty & Social Policy at Columbia University.

People receiving the enhanced benefits were able to spend more, build savings and pay off debt, according to an analysis by the JPMorgan Chase Institute https://www.jpmorganchase.com/institute/research/labor-markets/the-unemployment-benefit-boost.

But after the benefits expired at the end of July, poverty is once again on the rise - with the monthly poverty rate reaching 16.7% in September from 15% in February, according to the Columbia study. After a decade of decline, hunger is rising nationwide.

Lisandra Bonilla, 46, saved roughly a third of the enhanced unemployment benefits she received after she was furloughed in late March from her job at an employment agency in Kissimmee, Florida. "I had saved a lot because I didn't know what was going to happen," she said.

It was smart planning: in August her benefits were cut to $275 a week before taxes, the maximum in Florida, down from more than $800.

Bonilla returned to work part-time in late September, but now she is struggling to pay the bills on half her previous pay, and fears her savings will be gone by December.

If she isn't hired full time soon, she needs to find another job.

"We're trying to shovel ourselves out of the hole, but at the same time the hole is getting bigger," said Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Two factors are particularly worrying, she said. More than 420,000 small businesses shuttered between March and mid-summer, which is more than three times the typical pace, she estimates. And permanent layoffs are also on the rise, hitting 3.8 million in September from 1.3 million in February - similar to levels seen before the 2008 election.





THE LONGTERM UNEMPLOYMENT TRAP

Bishop Donald Harper has been on more than 50 job interviews since he was furloughed in March.

Harper, 55, a veteran chef, most recently oversaw five restaurants at an Orlando resort. But with occupancy still low, it's not clear when he'll get back to work.

Applications for jobs at super markets or in health care have also been fruitless.

"I can do anything and everything," said Harper, who also serves as a bishop for a nondenominational church. He is struggling to pay for food and utilities on $275-a-week unemployment, and three months behind on his $1,900 a month rent.

