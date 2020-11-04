As polls close, Trump and Biden wait with the world for results

WASHINGTON – The months long presidential race that both Donald Trump and Joe Biden framed as the most consequential in history was winding down Tuesday as polls closed in many battleground states and vote counting began to determine who will claim the White House.

Millions turned out for an election that will decide how the nation responds to a pandemic that has killed a quarter of a million Americans, bolsters an economy that has taken a beating from the virus and heals deep divisions over racial injustice.

Trump and Biden each claimed early and predictable state calls, with Trump projected to win Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and North and South Dakota. Biden locked down a slew of blue states in the Northeast, including his home state of Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

Polls had closed in most of the battleground states that will ultimately determine the election, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin an Arizona. But the country was still hours away – at best – from knowing the results in virtually all those states.

As Americans settled down to watch the earlier returns, campaign aides and political prognosticators began pouring over Election Day survey data to try to glean some clues about the electorate's mood. The pandemic was foremost on voters' minds, according to a survey of voters the electorate, conducted by the Associated Press.

Forty-two percent said it's the most important issue facing the country, by far the highest response to the question. Twenty-seven percent picked the economy, which is related.

Nearly all – 95% – said the federal government's response to the pandemic was a factor in deciding how to vote. The same share said the economic downturn was also factor. That's a slightly higher share than said the same of protests over police violence (92%) or Supreme Court nominations (90%).

And more voters disapproved of Trump's handling of the pandemic than approved: 58% to 42%.

By the end of an emotionally draining and bitter contest, the two candidates had spent more money than any campaign in history and were expected to generate record turnout, with more than 100 million Americans casting ballots before any polling location opened on Election Day. Long lines formed at schools and government buildings, underscoring the significance of the choice for many voters.

"Winning is easy. Losing is never easy – not for me, it’s not,” Trump said during at his campaign headquarters Tuesday, adding he had not readied a victory or a concession speech. “Everybody should come together and I think success brings us together.”

How to watch: Here's when you'll start seeing results and what to expect

2020 Election Results | USA TODAY

Fundamental questions about the direction of the country and its democracy were at stake. Throughout the campaign, Trump cast the election as America’s last chance to avoid careening left. Biden ran a race that focused heavily on his character and the promise of avoiding another four years of chaos, division and Trump-style drama.

Biden started the day at church with his wife, Jill, and two granddaughters. He flew to his birthplace of Scranton, Pa., where he signed the living room wall in his childhood home.

"From this house to the White House with the grace of God,” he wrote.

Highest stakes

Biden walked into Election Day with a wider path to the presidency. Polls indicated he held a steady lead nationally and in two of the battlegrounds – Michigan and Wisconsin – that thrust Trump to victory against Hillary Clinton in 2016. Polls have shown a narrower lead for him in Pennsylvania. If Biden captures all three states, the election would represent a rebuilding of the “blue wall” that has benefited Democrats as far back as Bill Clinton.

Trump and his aides insisted the polls underestimated his support.

Trump and Biden offered stark contrasts on policy as well as style, with the president vowing to continue his efforts to curb legal and illegal immigration, cut taxes, push federal courts to the right and pursue an “America first” foreign policy that has threatened to upend the global order that emerged after World War II.