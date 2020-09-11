Trump, Biden to visit 9/11 memorial in Pennsylvania on anniversary of terrorist attack

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are each traveling Friday to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to honor the nearly 3,000 casualties in the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history.

Trump is scheduled to be at the memorial from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, has said the president and first lady Melania Trump would visit the site “to honor and remember the lives lost."

Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will travel in the morning to New York City to attend the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony. The Bidens will then travel to Shanksville in the afternoon to pay their respects to the victims of the attacks.

The Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania memorializes the 40 passengers and crew members who battled hijackers aboard the United Airlines jet, which crashed without reaching its target of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Three other hijacked flights from United and American Airlines hit the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Northern Virginia.

“I’m not gonna make any news today," Biden told reporters Friday morning. I’m not gonna talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down, it’s a solemn day, and that’s how we’re going to keep it.“

Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., participate in a sunset memorial service Sept. 10, 2019, as the nation prepared to mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden plan to attend a truncated ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania.

The National Park Service, which co-hosts the annual memorial event in Pennsylvania, plans a private service this year to minimize the spread of coronavirus. The grounds will be closed until the event is over, but the event will be live streamed.

A 20-minute “Moment of Remembrance” set to begin at 9:45 a.m., which Trump will attend with other dignitaries. The name of each passengers and crew member from Flight 93 will be read aloud with the ringing of the “Bells of Remembrance,” according to the agency’s website. Trump is expected to speak.

The 2,200-acre memorial is in a field in western Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the presidential campaign.

Trump previously visited the memorial for the anniversary in 2018 and he visited the Pentagon for the anniversaries in 2017 and 2019.

Biden spoke at the Shanksville memorial in 2011 and 2012, when he was vice president.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Sept. 11, 2018, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The plans avoid Trump and Biden appearing together in Shanksville. In 2016, Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton each spent Sept. 11 in New York and each visited the ground zero memorial in lower Manhattan.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence plan to participate in the traditional ceremony sponsored by the Tunnels to Towers Foundation in lower Manhattan reading the names of 2,977 people killed in the attacks. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m.

Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will travel to Fairfax, Virginia, with her husband Doug Emhoff. Harris will deliver remarks at a remembrance ceremony.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush embrace following their speeches at the Flight 93 Memorial, September 10, 2011 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The Flight 93 National Memorial was formally dedicated with Bush, Clinton, Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar, House Speaker John Boehner and members of Congress in attendance. An estimated crowd of 5,000 watched as the memorial wall was unveiled with the names of the 40 passengers on the plane that crashed on September 11, 2001.

