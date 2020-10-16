Trump-Biden town halls: Eight key moments from the live election events

The duelling town halls between Donald Trump and Joe Biden were almost the virtual debate that never happened.

While the second clash between the two was officially cancelled, the unofficial clash occurring in tandem across NBC and ABC gave an equally insightful look at vastly different candidates.

To hear them speak without being interrupted by the other on the debate stage, it only took them interrupting each other on prime time.

KEY MOMENTS FROM DONALD TRUMP TOWN HALL:

Donald Trump was not prepared for host Savannah Guthrie, who came prepared to corner the president

The start of the town hall could have easily been a debate between Donald Trump and Savannah Guthrie as the host of Today set a furious pace of questions and follow-ups that set the combative tone. When the president was cornered, he tried to fight his way out.

Asked why he would tweet out a conspiracy theory that Joe Biden had SEAL Team 6 members killed to cover up a fake Osama bin Laden assassination, the president at first tried to brush it off as something he just put out there.

“I don’t get that,” Ms Guthrie said. “You’re the president. You’re not like someone’s crazy uncle who can retweet whatever.”

She also pressed him on whether he took a Covid test on the night of the first debate. Mr Trump told her to ask his doctors, then admitted he probably did. When she pushed on denouncing white supremacy after Mr Trump repeatedly denounced white supremacy, she pushed again, saying it sounded like the president was dodging.

“Are you listening?” Mr Trump fired back as his irritation grew, questioning why she didn’t ask Mr Biden to denounce Antifa.

When Ms Guthrie observed that Mr Trump was, in fact, the one there and not Mr Biden, the president responded “so cute”. The escalation only ended after the town hall moved onto audience questions.

Donald Trump stands by his record on Coronavirus, and likely wouldn’t do things differently

Multiple questions touched on Mr Trump’s pandemic response and his personal experience of Covid. The balance of his answers suggests he has no regrets in how he handled either.

When asked why he publicly played down the severity of the coronavirus while privately speaking about its dangers, Mr Trump was defiant.

“I knew it was a big threat, at the same time I don’t want to panic the country,” Mr Trump said. “No, there is not a middle ground. You have to be safe, you have to be vigilant and you have to be smart.”

What is considered smart, however, is up for debate. Mr Trump said catching Covid did not change his opinions on wearing a mask, saying that experts differed on their effectiveness.

Mr Trump refused to say if he had pneumonia, but said his lungs were “a little bit different, a little bit, perhaps infected”. An infection of the lung could otherwise be known as pneumonia. He also dodged the question of whether he supports herd immunity, saying the “cure cannot be worse than the problem itself”.

Donald Trump won’t directly denounce groups when challenged

The president had a repeat performance of his failure from the first debate to denounce white supremacy, but on this occasion stumbled over the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The president’s biggest error against Mr Biden was his inability to directly say: “I denounce white supremacy”. He had previously said it. He came out the day after the debate and said it. And campaign aides worked overtime to say the president replied “sure” when asked if he would denounce white supremacy.

But he didn’t, couldn’t or wouldn’t say the words in the moment.

At the town hall, he came prepared and denounced white supremacy immediately and often. But when he was asked to denounce QAnon he wouldn’t do it. The president maintained the line that he doesn’t know much about them other than they’re against paedophilia.

It could be that he comes out tomorrow and denounces the group if continually challenged. But in the moment, the president skirted the line and refused to make a definitive statement.

Donald Trump low-key verified key parts of The New York Times reporting on his tax returns

Reading between the lines of his responses, Mr Trump seemed to dance around the edges of confirming The New York Times’ reporting of his tax returns.

When asked who he owes $421m to that is to come due within the next four years, the president said publishing details of his tax returns was illegal.

